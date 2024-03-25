Activated Carbon Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the activated carbon market size is predicted to reach $12.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.

The growth in the activated carbon market is due to the growing demand for clean water. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest activated carbon market share. Major players in the activated carbon market include Ingevity, Haycarb PLC, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Daigas Group, Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Veolia, Kureha Corporation.

Activated Carbon Market Segments

• By Type: Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, Extruded Or Pelletized Activated Carbon, Other Types

• By Application: Liquid Phase Applications, Gas Phase Applications, Metal Extraction, Medicine, Other Applications

• By End Use: Water Treatment, Food And Beverage Processing, Pharmaceutical And Medical, Automotive, Air Purification, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global activated carbon market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Activated carbon is used to purify gases and liquids in a variety of applications such as municipal drinking water, industrial pollution control, food and beverage processing, and odor removal. It also helps in de-colorization and solvent purification in industrial sectors such as chemical, petrochemical, mining, and automotive. Activated carbon is produced from carbonaceous sources such as nutshells, coal, coconut, wood, and peat.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Activated Carbon Market Characteristics

3. Activated Carbon Market Trends And Strategies

4. Activated Carbon Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Activated Carbon Market Size And Growth

……

27. Activated Carbon Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Activated Carbon Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

