Activated Carbon Market (CAGR) of 6.3%, Thriving Amidst Uncertainty Future-Proofing Your Business Strategies

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global activated carbon market is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the period from 2021 to 2030, according to a recent report by Allied Market Research. The market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2020.

One of the primary growth drivers for the activated carbon market is the increasing awareness of the health risks associated with consuming impure water. Additionally, factors such as rising automobile production costs and advancements in environmental and manufacturing standards worldwide are expected to contribute to market growth. However, the market may face restrictions due to increasing raw material prices. Nonetheless, the demand for mercury control technology for industrial air purification is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities.

The liquid phase application segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the total market share. This dominance is attributed to the growing demand for wastewater treatment, groundwater remediation, and portable water treatment. Meanwhile, the gaseous phase segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, driven by its ability to adapt to rapid changes in leachate quality and quantity.

In terms of end-user industry, water treatment held the largest market share in 2020, comprising around two-fifths of the total market share. The segment is expected to witness rapid growth due to issues related to water scarcity caused by industrialization globally. On the other hand, the automotive segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, attributed to the carbon lattice structure's ability to enhance adsorption for emission regulations compliance.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific market led the global activated carbon market in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share. The region is also expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.5% during the analysis period. The demand for activated carbon from the automotive sector in developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive market growth.

Key companies in the activated carbon market include CLARINEX Group, Jacobi Carbons AB, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Carbon Activated Corp., Siemens Water Technologies Corp., Carbo Tech AC GmbH, Cabot Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Carbon Resources LLC, and ADA-ES, INC.

