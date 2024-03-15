VFX Software Market 2026: An In-Depth Study of Key Players and Competitive Landscape

VFX Software Market

The rise in the use of visual effects in movies, and the adoption of cloud for VFX fuel the growth of the global VFX software market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Visual Effects (VFX) software, alternatively referred to as visual effects software, serves the purpose of generating and manipulating computer-generated imagery, replicating scenarios that are costly, hazardous, or unattainable in reality. This software plays a crucial role in tasks such as motion graphics and compositing. Given its versatility and wide-ranging applications, it stands as an indispensable tool for filmmakers and creators of video content. Numerous industry participants are embracing strategies such as acquisitions and innovative product launches to foster business growth, thus driving the expansion of the VFX software market.

While doing the VFX software market analysis it has been observed that the market is witnessing the trend of implementing artificial intelligence technology in the VFX software. The inclusion of AI, and machine learning into the future VFX software is further anticipated to enhance the productivity in VFX outputs. For instance, artificial semantic grouping and object recognition could be integrated with pre-trained machine learning models to convert simple animatics straight into high-resolution, accomplished visual effects shots. Further, many of the most labor rigorous and iterative tasks such as match move, compositing, rotoscoping, and animation, can be completely automated and performed at reduced cost and with great speed.

An increase in spending on visual effects by the film industry across the world, growth in demand for high-quality video content, and innovations in visual effects techniques and their applications are some of the key factors that propel the growth of the global VFX software market. In addition, benefits associated with VFX software, such as cost savings by eliminating the need to shoot expensive or hazardous video content, further boost the market growth. In addition, use of advanced technologies such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with VFX software are expected to fuel the market growth. However, the availability of free VFX software is expected to hamper the global VFX software market growth.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment dominated the VFX software market share, in 2018. However, cloud segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.60% during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of cloud technologies to achieve the advantages offered by cloud models such as pay-as-you-go model, elasticity in terms of storage, fast video processing facilities, higher availability and sharing of work.

Based on application, the movies sector accounted for the highest revenue in 2018 VFX software market and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The rise in VFX budget for film production by Hollywood & Bollywood movies and other film industries around the world, and production of exclusive VFX films are primarily driving the demand for the movies sector. Moreover, the adoption of cloud by VFX studios in India is further expected to boost the demand for VFX software. For instance, in 2016 Prana Studios chose IBM cloud to run new high-resolution rendering works that are important to produce high-quality VFX.

The Asia-Pacific VFX software market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a significant increase in expenditure on VFX in the film industry of Asian countries such China and India. In addition, Indian VFX industry is shifted from a traditional outsourcing model to its own co-productions model and intellectual property. It is thus anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key market players:

• Autodesk Inc.

• Corel Corporation

• Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

• Maxon Computer

• Chaos Software

• Sitni Sati

• Adobe

• The Foundry Visionmongers Limited

• SideFX

• Pixar

Key Benefits for VFX Software Market :

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the VFX software industry along with the current trends and market forecast to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and VFX software market opportunities.

• The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• This report also provides the global VFX software market forecast.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the VFX software market.

