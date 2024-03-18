Global Pet Food Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Pet Food Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pet Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Pet Food Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pet food market size is predicted to reach $97.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the pet food market is due to the increase in pet ownership. North America region is expected to hold the largest pet food market share. Major players in the pet food market include Mars, Incorporated, Nestle S.A., The J.M. Smucker Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Diamond Pet Foods Inc., General Mills.

Pet Food Market Segments

• By Type: Dog Food, Cat Food, Other Pet Food

• By Ingredients: Animal Derivatives, Plant Derivatives, Synthetic

• By Distribution Channel: Specialized Pet Shops, Internet Sales, Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

• Subsegments Covered: DRY FOOD, WET/CANNED FOOD, SNACKS/TREATS

• By Geography: The global pet food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pet food is a type of feed prepared from ingredients such as grains, oilseed mill products, and meat products that are specifically formulated and intended for consumption by dogs or cats.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pet Food Market Characteristics

3. Pet Food Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pet Food Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pet Food Market Size And Growth

……

27. Pet Food Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pet Food Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

