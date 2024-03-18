Passenger Air Transport Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Passenger Air Transport Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Passenger Air Transport Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the passenger air transport market size is predicted to reach $1,173.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.
The growth in the passenger air transport market is due to the increase in global tourism. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest passenger air transport market share. Major players in the passenger air transport market include American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines, Inc., United Airlines Holdings, Inc., Lufthansa Group, Air France–KLM, WestJet.
Passenger Air Transport Market Segments
• By Type: Domestic Air Passengers, International Air Passengers
• By Class: Business Class, Economy Class, First Class
• By End-Use: Private, Commercial
• By Geography: The global passenger air transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Passenger air transport service refers to a mode of transportation for people that uses aircraft, such as planes and helicopters, to provide air transportation services for passengers, including scheduled and non-scheduled air carriers, to facilitate fast travel with improved security and to be used in emergency operations.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Passenger Air Transport Market Characteristics
3. Passenger Air Transport Market Trends And Strategies
4. Passenger Air Transport Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Passenger Air Transport Market Size And Growth
……
27. Passenger Air Transport Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Passenger Air Transport Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
