Biologics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The biologics market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $416.65 billion in 2023 to $454.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Biologics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biologics market size is predicted to reach $666.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The growth in the biologics market is due to the demand for personalized medicine. North America region is expected to hold the largest biologics market share. Major players in the biologics market include Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

Biologics Market Segments

• By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS), Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines

• By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Other Route Of Administration

• By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies or Drug Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global biologics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biologics are medications made from organic materials that can be used to treat a wide range of illnesses, and they are frequently used to treat immune-related illnesses such as Crohn's disease, psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, and rheumatoid arthritis. The interesting aspect is that biologics are separated from various natural sources, whether they be carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, or a complex mixture of these materials.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Biologics Market Characteristics

3. Biologics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Biologics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Biologics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Biologics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Biologics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

