Hon. Chris Minns Hosts Dynamic 'Meet the Ministers' Event: My Guardian Delivers Insightful Reflections
My Guardian, an Approved Provider of My Aged Care and a Registered NDIS Provider, participated in the 'Meet the Ministers' event on Friday, March 15th.
It was a wonderful opportunity to connect with Ministers and fellow community members, and contribute to discussions on ways to strengthen our local community and improve the delivery of services.”EAST HILLS, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Guardian, an Approved Provider of My Aged Care, a Registered NDIS Provider, and a leader in community service participated in the 'Meet the Ministers' event held in East Hills on Friday, March 15th.
Organised by the NSW Government, the event provided an invaluable platform for community members and organisations to engage directly with NSW Cabinet Ministers. My Guardian took this opportunity to voice community concerns about aged and disability healthcare services, including issues related to accessibility, quality of care, and support for careworkers and share insights into key priorities affecting the community.
"We are delighted to have been part of the 'Meet the Ministers' event," said Christine, Clinical Department Head at My Guardian. "It was a wonderful opportunity to connect with Ministers and fellow community members, and to contribute to discussions on ways to strengthen our local community and improve the delivery of state government services."
As representatives of a key community-based organisation, My Guardian (myguardian.com.au) advocates for the needs and interests of seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those requiring home care services. At the event, discussions revolved around crucial topics such as the future of aged care, disability support, and workforce transitions, all of which are central to My Guardian's mission to provide exceptional care and support to vulnerable members of society.
"We engaged in meaningful conversations with Ministers and fellow attendees about the future of aged care and disability services,” said Neha, Head of People and Culture at My Guardian. "We explored potential enhancements, including initiatives to address staff shortages and improve the quality of care provided to our clients."
One of the event's highlights was the community-driven discussions, where participants shared their views and opinions on ways to strengthen the local area. My Guardian particularly valued the opportunity to connect with Ryan Park MP, Minister for Health, and Minister for Regional Health, and hear his perspectives firsthand.
My Guardian remains dedicated to advocating for the best interests of all members of the community. The organisation looks forward to continuing its engagement with the community and collaborating with stakeholders to drive positive change.
