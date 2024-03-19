Mrs. California Petite Elite Releases Children’s Book Inspired by Her Philanthropic Work in Kenya
“Sienna the Spotless Giraffe” is Daryllen Stone's first book and explores the values of friendship, redemption, and self-acceptance
As a mom to two boys, I've seen firsthand the many challenges kids face, with social acceptance being one of the biggest.”ROSSMOOR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. California Petite Elite 2023 Daryllen Stone has announced the release of her first children's book, "Sienna the Spotless Giraffe." Inspired by Stone's philanthropic work in Kenya, the book tells the heartwarming story of a spotless giraffe and her journey to discover the meaning of true friendship and self-love.
Stone's book tells the story of Sienna, a giraffe that is anything but ordinary. Unlike other giraffes, she has no spots. Sienna’s mom embraces her daughter’s differences and teaches Sienna that not having spots makes her special. But one day, when Sienna goes to play with her friends, she meets some giraffes who make fun of her. Now uncertain and embarrassed about how she looks, Sienna runs away and becomes sad. She questions her worth and wonders why she can't look like the other giraffes. She also wonders if her friends will continue to accept her or if they will reject her, knowing how others view her.
As Sienna navigates the challenges of growing up and recognizing her differences, she learns valuable lessons in friendship and self-love. She discovers how true friends stick by each other in hard times and love each other for what's inside, no matter the perceived physical differences. She also learns how important self-acceptance is and that loving oneself is one of the most important and powerful loves there is.
The messages in “Sienna the Spotless Giraffe” address very real challenges children face in an easy-to-understand way with a compelling story and lively graphics. The book is illustrated by Hiruni Ishara and features vibrant colors and illustrations of animals and sceneries reminiscent of the Kenyan landscape Stone fell in love with while engaging in philanthropic work in the country.
"As a mom to two boys, I've seen firsthand the many challenges kids face, with social acceptance being one of the biggest," said Stone. "And when you are different from other kids or others perceive you as being different, finding this acceptance can be challenging. But having a group of loving friends and knowing your self-worth can make navigating the challenges of growing up easier. Sienna helps teach children these valuable lessons in an age-appropriate way. And I not only wanted to help share these important lessons with kids but also pay homage to Kenya, a gorgeous country that made a lasting impression on me, and its beautiful, vibrant children.”
Stone was named Mrs. California Petite Elite 2023. She is a devoted mom to her two boys and a loving wife to her husband, Hans. She is an elder care entrepreneur and founder of the non-profit CHIME, Inc. She is a passionate advocate for children around the globe, supporting causes that ensure no child slips through the cracks. Her children’s advocacy work has taken her to Africa and Asia and inspired her first children’s book.
"Sienna the Spotless Giraffe" is available for purchase at major book retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble in hardcover and paperback versions.
