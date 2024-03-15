World Sleep Day Sees Launch of Parkinson’s Disease SLEEP Survey
Insomnia, restless legs syndrome, and REM sleep behavior disorder are just a few issues people living with Parkinson's contend with each night.
PD Avengers brings awareness to the unknown challenges of sleep and its impact to Parkinson’s disease
While tremors and other motor symptoms are well-known, many other symptoms, such as sleep and depression can be invisible to others, making those with the disease feel even more isolated.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PD Avengers is proud to announce the launch of its SLEEP survey “Surveying Late Evening Effects of Parkinson’s” today as we recognize World Sleep Day (March 15). This initiative delves into the often-overlooked realities of how Parkinson’s disease (PD) profoundly impacts sleep and aims to shed light on this lesser-understood symptoms and challenges of the condition.
— PD Avengers
Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing brain disorder in the world and impacts nearly 10 million people. PD is often characterized by tremor, muscle rigidity, slowness of movement and difficulty with balance. Parkinson's disease is not just a motor disorder that affects movement. In fact, there are over 40 potential symptoms that can impact a person's quality of life, including issues with sleep, pain, gut health, and constipation. While tremors and other motor symptoms are well-known, many other symptoms, such as sleep and depression can be invisible to others, making those with the disease feel even more isolated. What was once a tranquil period of rest transforms into a battleground where the complexities of the condition manifest with remarkable intensity, disrupting not just sleep but also overall well-being across motor symptoms and non-motor symptoms alike.
Starting March 15th through May 15th, the SLEEP survey will be made available online in English, French and Spanish. People with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners are encouraged to share their input and experiences around sleep and symptoms that may be more pronounced during the night. The timeline of the survey strategically encompasses the entirety of April, designated as Parkinson’s Awareness Month. Of particular significance is April 11th, World Parkinson’s Day, when attention will be directed towards spotlighting symptoms and the impact of PD for those living with it and their care partners, fostering greater understanding and support for all those affected.
This initiative is a collaboration between PD Avengers and AbbVie and is designed to spotlight the symptoms and their profound impact on individuals living with Parkinson’s disease, their care partners and their communities.
For those in the PD community eager to contribute to the 15-minute SLEEP survey, it is available at www.pdavengers.com/sleepsurvey. The SLEEP survey offers an opportunity to share personal experiences and contribute to the collective understanding of PD-related symptoms and disturbances during sleep and nighttime.
PD Avengers
The PD Avengers is a global alliance of more than 7,000 people and 150 partner organizations in 98 countries affected by Parkinson's Disease (PD), including patients, caregivers, researchers, advocates, and healthcare professionals, who are united in their mission to end Parkinson's. Through three pillars of wellness, advocacy and research, PD Avengers is adding urgency to the cause with an aim to raise awareness, drive research, and advocate for better treatments and care. It uses various initiatives, campaigns and events to amplify the voices of those impacted by Parkinson's and advocate for positive change in policies and practices related to PD.
AbbVie in Neuroscience
At AbbVie, our commitment to preserving personhood of people around the world living with neurological and psychiatric disorders is unwavering. With more than three decades of experience in neuroscience, we are providing meaningful treatment options today and advancing innovation for the future. AbbVie's Neuroscience portfolio consists of approved treatments in neurological conditions, including migraine, movement disorders, Parkinson’s disease, and psychiatric disorders, along with a robust pipeline of transformative therapies. We have made a strong investment in research and are committed to building a deeper understanding of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Every challenge makes us more determined and drives us to discover and deliver advancements for those impacted by these conditions, their care partners, and clinicians. For more information, visit www.abbvie.com.
