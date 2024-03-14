Xos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading electric truck manufacturer and fleet services provider, announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 operating results on Thursday, March 21, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Management will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time that same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time: Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1655220&tp_key=d4e9555402 U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 1-833-816-1411 International Dial In: 1-412-317-0507 Conference ID: 10186286

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Thursday, April 4, 2024. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter access code 10186286. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please https://www.xostrucks.com/ .

Contacts

Xos Investor Relations

investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations

press@xostrucks.com