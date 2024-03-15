Congressional Candidate Wayne Johnson Brings ‘Stop the Stupid in Washington’ Campaign to Muscogee County GOP
EINPresswire.com/ -- Army veteran and Trump appointee Wayne Johnson was the featured speaker Tuesday night at the Columbus/Muscogee County GOP monthly meeting. Johnson is making a second run for the Republican nomination from Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District in the May 21 state primary. If he becomes the Republican nominee, he will face long time Democrat incumbent Sanford Bishop.
Introduced by Chairwoman Sherri Carmack before more than 60 people, Johnson talked about why he is making his second run and renewing his call to “Stop the Stupid in Washington.” He talked about being a conservative congressman who will deliver on specific needs of the 2nd District, while also having the experience to work on national issues.
“It is great to once again see a large group of committed Republicans,” Johnson said at the meeting, “and I look forward to spending significant time in Columbus and the areas surrounding Muscogee County.”
As an example of how a specific district issue and a national issue collide and what a Congressman should do about such a situation, Johnson talked about the current rapidly developing calamity of a broken Federal Student Aid FAFSA application process. According to Dr Johnson, “this issue will cost thousands of families in the district a chance to send their graduating seniors to college this fall”. During the meeting Johnson shared a letter he sent to Biden Administration Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona whereby in the letter he demanded that Secretary Cardona be truthful and fully transparent with American students, schools and families about the FAFSA application calamity.
Johnson’s answers to three important questions raised at the meeting were 1) he is committed to term limits for members of the House of Representatives at 4 terms for a total of 8 years; and 3 terms for members of the Senate for a total of 18 years. He is also in favor of reducing and eliminating taxpayer paid lifetime benefits, privileges, and perks for members of congress, 2) he is committed to revamping leadership and capabilities of the U.S. Postal system, as it was brought to his attention what a mess it has become in serving people of Columbus, and 3) Johnson committed to expanding upon, and bringing additional VA healthcare facilities to Columbus. At the meeting Johnson also heard a collective groan when he referred to the Army base as Ft. Moore. Several people were emphatic in pointing out that in their hearts it will always be Ft. Benning.
Dr. Johnson was appointed by President Donald Trump as a senior official with the U.S. Department of Education. During the Trump administration Johnson served as both the Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid. During his time in office he worked closely with the Trump White House and with Republican members of Congress and their staff.
Because of Dr. Johnson’s first-hand knowledge of issues related to the FAFSA not being available he is stating and wanting people to be aware that “Right now, I would say there are graduating seniors and even current college enrollees in the 2nd District, students from Columbus to Macon to Albany to Thomasville to Bainbridge and everywhere, who are not going to college this fall because the Department of Education’s student loan and Pell grant application software system has been botched by the Biden Administration”.
Johnson said Congress ordered the Biden Administration to update the application process in 2021, and even with more than two years they have failed to get it operational.
Johnson has stated that “not getting the FAFSA to work so students can access federal student loans and college grant money is like not getting social security checks out the door”.
“Nationally, and close to home, this is going to be a significant kitchen table issue. If I get to Washington, I can make a difference and ‘Stop the Stupid in Washington’ on issues like this that are critical to families here, across Georgia and across the nation.”
During one-on-one discussions in Columbus Johnson said “runaway spending in Washington has caused serious inflation as well as national debt now that is past $34 trillion and climbing. This is doing real damage to everyone in the 2nd District.”
Johnson, who ran strong in the 2022 Republican primary, was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. In his earlier announcement that he is running for Congress Johnson set forth that he is a father and grandfather and has been married to his wife, Joy, for 50 years. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.
Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.
“My message has been and will continue to be that we must “Stop the Stupid in Washington” and address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson. “After what we have all witnessed coming out of Washington and are experiencing in our everyday lives, it is clear that this focus is more relevant today than ever before.”
Your Vote Matters
The Georgia state primary, which includes the Republican primary in the 2nd District, occurs on May 21. Early voting for the primary begins April 29 and ends May 17.
“I am asking for your vote in the Republican primary on May 21 and in the general election in November,” said Johnson. “Together, let’s ‘Stop the Stupid in Washington.’ ”
www.JohnsonCongress.com
Davis Lundy
Introduced by Chairwoman Sherri Carmack before more than 60 people, Johnson talked about why he is making his second run and renewing his call to “Stop the Stupid in Washington.” He talked about being a conservative congressman who will deliver on specific needs of the 2nd District, while also having the experience to work on national issues.
“It is great to once again see a large group of committed Republicans,” Johnson said at the meeting, “and I look forward to spending significant time in Columbus and the areas surrounding Muscogee County.”
As an example of how a specific district issue and a national issue collide and what a Congressman should do about such a situation, Johnson talked about the current rapidly developing calamity of a broken Federal Student Aid FAFSA application process. According to Dr Johnson, “this issue will cost thousands of families in the district a chance to send their graduating seniors to college this fall”. During the meeting Johnson shared a letter he sent to Biden Administration Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona whereby in the letter he demanded that Secretary Cardona be truthful and fully transparent with American students, schools and families about the FAFSA application calamity.
Johnson’s answers to three important questions raised at the meeting were 1) he is committed to term limits for members of the House of Representatives at 4 terms for a total of 8 years; and 3 terms for members of the Senate for a total of 18 years. He is also in favor of reducing and eliminating taxpayer paid lifetime benefits, privileges, and perks for members of congress, 2) he is committed to revamping leadership and capabilities of the U.S. Postal system, as it was brought to his attention what a mess it has become in serving people of Columbus, and 3) Johnson committed to expanding upon, and bringing additional VA healthcare facilities to Columbus. At the meeting Johnson also heard a collective groan when he referred to the Army base as Ft. Moore. Several people were emphatic in pointing out that in their hearts it will always be Ft. Benning.
Dr. Johnson was appointed by President Donald Trump as a senior official with the U.S. Department of Education. During the Trump administration Johnson served as both the Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid. During his time in office he worked closely with the Trump White House and with Republican members of Congress and their staff.
Because of Dr. Johnson’s first-hand knowledge of issues related to the FAFSA not being available he is stating and wanting people to be aware that “Right now, I would say there are graduating seniors and even current college enrollees in the 2nd District, students from Columbus to Macon to Albany to Thomasville to Bainbridge and everywhere, who are not going to college this fall because the Department of Education’s student loan and Pell grant application software system has been botched by the Biden Administration”.
Johnson said Congress ordered the Biden Administration to update the application process in 2021, and even with more than two years they have failed to get it operational.
Johnson has stated that “not getting the FAFSA to work so students can access federal student loans and college grant money is like not getting social security checks out the door”.
“Nationally, and close to home, this is going to be a significant kitchen table issue. If I get to Washington, I can make a difference and ‘Stop the Stupid in Washington’ on issues like this that are critical to families here, across Georgia and across the nation.”
During one-on-one discussions in Columbus Johnson said “runaway spending in Washington has caused serious inflation as well as national debt now that is past $34 trillion and climbing. This is doing real damage to everyone in the 2nd District.”
Johnson, who ran strong in the 2022 Republican primary, was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. In his earlier announcement that he is running for Congress Johnson set forth that he is a father and grandfather and has been married to his wife, Joy, for 50 years. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.
Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.
“My message has been and will continue to be that we must “Stop the Stupid in Washington” and address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson. “After what we have all witnessed coming out of Washington and are experiencing in our everyday lives, it is clear that this focus is more relevant today than ever before.”
Your Vote Matters
The Georgia state primary, which includes the Republican primary in the 2nd District, occurs on May 21. Early voting for the primary begins April 29 and ends May 17.
“I am asking for your vote in the Republican primary on May 21 and in the general election in November,” said Johnson. “Together, let’s ‘Stop the Stupid in Washington.’ ”
www.JohnsonCongress.com
Davis Lundy
Wayne Johnson for Congress, Inc
+1 478-324-8856
email us here