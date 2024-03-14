Three Coherent Products Honored With Lightwave Innovation Awards as Top Solutions in the Optical Networking Industry

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that three of its products received awards in the 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews.



“We are excited and honored to receive recognition from Lightwave’s Innovation Reviews,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, Coherent. “These well-known awards, so highly respected in the optical communications industry, recognize our continuous innovation in coherent technologies, from components to pluggable modules. We provide differentiated solutions enabling high-speed transmission at 800 Gbps leveraging our industry-leading indium phosphide technology platform. Our new WaveShaper product further enhances an already exceptional portfolio of instruments by supporting an extended DWDM spectrum, enabling research and testing activities for optical transmission in the O-band.”

The following three products were recognized:

140 Gbaud IC-TROSA for 800G DCO (Digital Coherent Optics) : the 140 Gbaud integrated coherent transmitter-receiver optical subassembly (IC-TROSA) was recognized in the category of Optical Components . Featuring fully embedded control and management electronics, this InP-based component contains all functions to enable high optical output power and low power dissipation for 800G coherent transmission. This complete coherent optical engine available in both C- and L-band versions is the industry’s first to enable 800G QSFP-DD and OSFP digital coherent optical (DCO) pluggable transceivers in support of higher-capacity, lower-power, and lower-cost DWDM networks.





800G coherent pluggable DCO Module in QSFP-DD form factor : the new 800G pluggable DCO in QSFP-DD received an award in the Optical Transceivers and Transponders category . This module is the first digital coherent optical module (DCO) in the ultra-compact QSFP-DD form factor. Its compact form factor allows it to be plugged directly into routers and switches for IP-over-DWDM architectures, and its high transmitter optical output power of 0 dBm makes it optimal for datacenter interconnect, metro, and regional network applications with ROADMs. This transceiver is capable of supporting up to 1000 km fiber reach at 800 Gbps line rate and even longer reaches at 400G.





WaveShaper 4000 B/O band programmable optical spectrum synthesizer : the WaveShaper 4000 B/O band programmable optical spectrum synthesizer earned a “superb” score of 5.0 in the category of Lab/Production Test Equipment . It enables the design and prototyping of DWDM ROADMs and optical nodes in the O-band thanks to its huge 16.5 THz spectrum, covering 165 x 100 GHz channels. It supports both development and production testing in CWDM and LR4/LR8 applications. Judges commented, “This product will see increasing application in two areas: expanding traditional WDM (wavelength division multiplexing) transport into O-band for additional capacity and the design and testing of multi-wavelength short-reach interconnects in O-band.”





About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

