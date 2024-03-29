The New Book "Body Esteem" By Psychotherapist Susan Walker Empowers Readers To Embrace Their Unique Beauty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Walker, M.S., L.P.C. offers a fresh perspective on building a positive relationship with the human body in her new book, "Body Esteem." The book talks about overcoming negative self-image and embracing unique beauty.
About the Book:
"Body Esteem" delves into healthy eating, exercise, the psychology behind body image, and the development of personal style. The book emphasizes that constantly comparing to airbrushed models and actresses sets up for disappointment. Walker, in her book, talks about developing a critical eye for media portrayals and celebrating the diverse range of human bodies.
The Body Esteem Approach:
This approach mentioned in the "Body Esteem" integrates psychological tools for reframing negative self-talk, balanced nutritional practices, enjoyable exercise strategies, and personalized fashion choices. The goal is to foster a positive, realistic body image, enhancing overall confidence and emotional well-being.
Body Esteem Quotient (BEQ) Framework:
The book introduces a framework called the Body Esteem Quotient (BEQ), which explores the interconnected areas of psychology (PQ), nutrition (NQ), exercise (EQ), and fashion sense (FQ).
The Influence of Social Media:
The book acknowledges the challenges of social media in today's digital age, where unrealistic portrayals of beauty bombard individuals. "Body Esteem" mentions tools to develop a critical eye for media messaging and cultivate self-compassion in the face of unrealistic standards.
Exercise and Cognitive Function:
The book quotes research that demonstrates the value of exercise styles that engage both the mind and body for optimal benefits. Forms like ballroom dancing, with their focus on coordination, rhythm, and strategic movement, can have a positive impact on cognitive functioning.
The Roadmap of Acceptance:
The book goes into the societal pressures and unrealistic beauty standards that often contribute to negative body image. Walker also shares personal anecdotes and case studies from her clinical practice.
About the Author:
Susan Walker, M.S., L.P.C. is a licensed psychotherapist specializing in body image, eating disorders, and mental health and is the clinical director for Walker Wellness Clinic. With a clinic in Dallas, she empowers individuals to build healthier self-esteem.
Her Purpose:
Susan Walker aims to transform lives by fostering positive body-image and empowering individuals to overcome body-related challenges, ultimately enhancing their overall well-being.
Availability:
"Body Esteem" is available for purchase on Amazon and the author's own website.
Conclusion:
The book "Body Esteem" by Susan Walker is about learning to like the human body more. It explains that often, people compare themselves to others or feel bad because of pictures in magazines or on TV. These things set impossible beauty standards, and one should learn to be your own kind of beautiful!
Susan Walker
