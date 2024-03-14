Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,371 in the last 365 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Date

WARSAW, N.Y., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC and Courier Capital, LLC, today announced that Wednesday, June 5, has been established as the date of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting will be held in a virtual format only, via live webcast, beginning at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting will be April 10, 2024. Further details regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to participate, will be included in the Financial Institutions, Inc. Proxy Statement and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is expected to be made available to shareholders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about April 12, 2024.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is an innovative financial holding company with approximately $6.2 billion in assets offering banking, insurance and wealth management products and services through a network of subsidiaries. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through its Western and Central New York branch network and its Mid-Atlantic commercial loan production office serving the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region. SDN Insurance Agency, LLC provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients, while Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Learn more at five-starbank.com and FISI-investors.com.

For additional information contact:
Kate Croft
Director of Investor and External Relations
(716) 817-5159
klcroft@five-starbank.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Date

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more