St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4009206

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: December of 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Thetford

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: William Lund

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In December of 2023 Vermont State Police and Department of Children and Families began an investigation into a report of the sexual abuse of a child. After an investigation into the reported abuse William Lund was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault. Lund is due in Court on 4/3/24.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/3/24 at 0830

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.