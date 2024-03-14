Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4009206

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury               

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: December of 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Thetford

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault

 

ACCUSED: William Lund                                         

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

In December of 2023 Vermont State Police and Department of Children and Families began an investigation into a report of the sexual abuse of a child. After an investigation into the reported abuse William Lund was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault. Lund is due in Court on 4/3/24.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/3/24 at 0830         

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

