St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4009206
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: December of 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Thetford
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: William Lund
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In December of 2023 Vermont State Police and Department of Children and Families began an investigation into a report of the sexual abuse of a child. After an investigation into the reported abuse William Lund was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault. Lund is due in Court on 4/3/24.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/3/24 at 0830
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.