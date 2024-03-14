New Water-Gas Energy Emerges to Revitalize the Market

The H2-Flex Water-Gas technology eliminates the need for external power, with the installation process being similar to that of a LPG/CNG conversion kit.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maynex is proud to announce that it has developed an affordable, clean, and efficient transportation fuel alternative through its H2-Flex Water-Gas technology Maynex is an alternative fuel developer founded by Harlo Mayne, an inventor who has always been a passionate advocate of environmental initiatives and believes renewable and sustained energies should be cost-efficient, planet-friendly, and more popular. The company was formed to provide, or maintain, a higher standard of living with a clean, reliable, affordable, and reusable alternative source of energy.In its most recent news, Maynex is thrilled to announce it has created a clean and environmentally friendly transportation fuel – the H2-Flex. Available at a very low cost, this innovative solution allows consumers to fuel their mid-size vehicles for as little as $10.00 per tank, making it a game-changer in the energy and transportation industries.At its core, the H2-Flex utilizes a chemical reaction between aluminum, an electrolyte, and water to convert wastewater or clean water into 100% pure hydrogen gas. This process eliminates the need for external power, unlike traditional HHO gas kits, and the installation process is similar to that of an LPG/CNG conversion kit.Each H2-Flex Water-Gas kit comes with two cartridges that are equivalent to a full tank of gas for a mid-size vehicle and can be easily replaced in less than one minute. The compact design of the H2-Flex allows for easy storage in a vehicle trunk and does not obstruct access to the spare tire. Replacement cartridges will be available at major retail locations in cities across the Americas, Europe, and Africa.“Unfortunately, due to recent lockdowns, the production of the H2-Flex has been delayed but is now back on track,” says Tia Thompson, a spokesperson for Maynex. “Customers who pre-order the H2-Flex will receive it at a reduced rate and be the first to experience the benefits of this revolutionary fuel alternative. At just $99.99 per month, anyone can get in on the discounted offer before it ends on June 12th.”For more information about Maynex, please visit www.maynex.com About MaynexMaynex Technology Ltd. was founded by inventor, Harlo Mayne, who as far back as 2022 started in the research and redevelopment of new types of ultra-powerful wind turbine technologies. He made the switch to green energy for today’s vehicle after the massive oil spike in 2008.