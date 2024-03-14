Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,343 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,435 in the last 365 days.

Starting Wednesday, Wisconsin’s food culture will get the “Top Chef” treatment.

An aerial view of a farm and barn during a Top Chef Season 21 challenge.

An aerial view of a farm and barn during a Top Chef Season 21 challenge. Photo: Bravo

What it will show the world, say those connected to the state’s culinary scene, is that Wisconsin is — yes — cheese, beer, brats and cranberries, but a whole lot more.

“What really distinguishes Wisconsin from a lot of other places is that we not only have great chefs and great restaurants, but we actually grow and make the food right here in our state,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, which helped bring the show here.

The Wisconsin season will be the 21st for the influential, 18-year-old Bravo reality cooking show. It will have 14 episodes, according to a spokeswoman for NBCUniversal.

Crews filmed in Wisconsin for six weeks starting in late August, showcasing Madison and Milwaukee restaurants, products, chefs, and the crown jewel of the state’s food scene: the Dane County Farmers’ Market.

The market, which has encircled the Capitol Square on Saturdays in the spring, summer and fall going on 52 years, draws as many as 20,000 people each week and is the largest producer-only market in the nation.

[Adapted from: This season’s “Top Chef” shows Wisconsin can ‘dance with the big boys’. March 14, 2024, Wisconsin State Journal]

You just read:

Starting Wednesday, Wisconsin’s food culture will get the “Top Chef” treatment.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more