Starting Wednesday, Wisconsin’s food culture will get the “Top Chef” treatment.

An aerial view of a farm and barn during a Top Chef Season 21 challenge. Photo: Bravo

What it will show the world, say those connected to the state’s culinary scene, is that Wisconsin is — yes — cheese, beer, brats and cranberries, but a whole lot more.

“What really distinguishes Wisconsin from a lot of other places is that we not only have great chefs and great restaurants, but we actually grow and make the food right here in our state,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, which helped bring the show here.

The Wisconsin season will be the 21st for the influential, 18-year-old Bravo reality cooking show. It will have 14 episodes, according to a spokeswoman for NBCUniversal.

Crews filmed in Wisconsin for six weeks starting in late August, showcasing Madison and Milwaukee restaurants, products, chefs, and the crown jewel of the state’s food scene: the Dane County Farmers’ Market.

The market, which has encircled the Capitol Square on Saturdays in the spring, summer and fall going on 52 years, draws as many as 20,000 people each week and is the largest producer-only market in the nation.

