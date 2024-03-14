Simple Truck ELD and SimpleTruckingDocs Partner to Release Comprehensive ELD Solution for DOT Compliance
Simple Truck ELD and SimpleTruckingDocs have joined forces to release a comprehensive ELD solution that will ensure both Interstate and Intrastate driversLONGMONT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimpleTruckingDocs and Simple Truck ELD have joined forces to launch a new, comprehensive electronic logging device (ELD) solution for commercial truck drivers. This innovative partnership aims to provide a user-friendly and efficient solution for drivers to comply with the Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations for both intrastate and interstate travel.
The new ELD solution, developed by SimpleTruckingDocs and Simple Truck ELD, is designed to simplify the process of tracking and recording hours of service (HOS) for truck drivers. With the implementation of the ELD mandate in December 2019, it has become crucial for drivers to have a reliable and compliant ELD system in place. This partnership aims to provide a seamless and hassle-free solution for drivers to stay compliant with DOT regulations.
The comprehensive ELD solution offers a range of features including real-time tracking of HOS, automatic recording of driving time, and easy access to driver logs. It also includes a user-friendly interface and customizable settings to meet the specific needs of each driver. The system is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, making it accessible for drivers on the go.
"We are excited to partner with Simple Truck ELD to provide a comprehensive ELD solution for commercial truck drivers," said Bill West, CEO of WesTech eSolutions, the company behind SimpleTruckingDocs. "Our goal is to simplify the process of DOT compliance for drivers and help them save time and effort with our user-friendly system."
The new ELD solution is now available for purchase on the SimpleTruckingDocs website. With this partnership, SimpleTruckingDocs and Simple Truck ELD aim to make DOT compliance easier and more efficient for drivers, ultimately improving safety on the roads. For more information, visit the SimpleTruckingDocs website or contact their customer support team.
