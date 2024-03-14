Elite Parking Solutions Kicks Off 2024 with Franchise Launch
The company is seeking to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs across the United States to start a professional valet franchise in their area.
Elite offers a low-cost alternative to most other franchise opportunities and a way for workers in the industry to tap into decades of successes and failures...”FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Parking Solutions, a cutting-edge valet and traffic management company taking customer service to the next level, has just announced its nationwide franchise opportunity.
The company is led by Richard Abbo, Justine Abbo, and Cal Abbo, a father-daughter-son group. Richard Abbo founded the brand in 1988.
“The world of valet is becoming increasingly corporate and impersonal. We have noticed over the past years, as this process took shape, that customers are losing the valuable service that once made valet an honorable industry in favor of cutting costs,” Cal Abbo commented with regard to the company’s decision to franchise. “In addition, valet attendants and supervisors deserve the opportunity to take ownership in this industry. Our team has decades of experience and is well-designed to build small-to-medium-sized valet companies anywhere in the country.”
The company is hoping to give young entrepreneurs a simple-to-operate business that offers low-start up costs and unlimited growth potential. Franchise partners who are awarded the opportunity will work with a diverse client base that includes hospitality hotspots like country clubs, hotels, shopping malls, hospitals, and more. In addition, they will tap into the lucrative field of traffic and parking management, with the ability to earn and execute large contracts, as well as the niche of private events, which is Elite’s specialty.
Elite Parking Solutions begins its estimated investment costs below $50K. All ongoing support, marketing guidance, operational procedures, and training is included with the franchise.
“Elite offers a low-cost alternative to most other franchise opportunities and a way for workers in the industry to tap into decades of successes and failures without having to spend so many years trying it on their own,” stated Cal Abbo. “Also, it's a flexible way to earn a good income for you or your family while escaping the 9-5 corporate world. Within our system, you can be your own boss, and your success depends on your work ethic and dedication.”
Currently based out of Michigan, Elite Parking Solutions wants to continue expanding in its home state and the Midwest where the leadership team can provide ample support. The team added, however, that Elite Parking is open to finding partners in any territory throughout the U.S.
To learn more about Elite Parking Solutions and to have a conversation with the team, visit www.eliteparkingsolutionsfranchising.com.
About Elite Parking Solutions
Elite Parking Solutions is elevating the valet experience through seamless processes and convenient solutions. The company works with any size event or private function and is also available as a permanent valet. To learn more about Elite Parking Solutions, visit www.eliteparkingsolutions.com. For franchise information, visit www.eliteparkingsolutionsfranchising.com.
