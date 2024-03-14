CBP inaugurates a modernized San Juan Custom House

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection inaugurated a modernized San Juan Custom House after a renovation project worth $ 65 million.

From left to right: Diane Sabatino, (A)EAC Field Operations; Pedro Pierluisi, Governor of Puerto Rico; Roberto Vaquero, DFO San Juan Field Office; Pete Flores, (A) Deputy Commissioner; and Yvonne Medina, AC for the Office of Facilities and Asset Management.

The distinguished guest for the occasion were Pedro Pierluisi, Governor of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico; Pete Flores, Acting Deputy Commissioner, Diane Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Field Operation and Yvonne R. Medina, Assistant Commissioner CBP Office of Facilities and Asset Management.

In 2014, the San Juan Field Office vacated the facility due to deteriorating conditions caused by the facility’s age, continuous exposure to the salty sea air, and damage. In 2017, conditions worsened after Hurricanes, Irma and Maria.

“Our partnership with the governments of Puerto Rico and San Juan is important to CBP’s success”, indicated Pete Flores, Acting Deputy Commissioner. “Your support and help during this challenging decade-long renovation project was invaluable to ensuring this day became a reality.”

The 65,000 sq foot modernized facility will accommodate 100 CBP employees and officers.

“Embracing the rich history of Old San Juan, the return of CBP Field Operations to a modernized Custom House is not just a step into the future, but a profound commitment to safeguarding our borders with efficiency and innovation,” indicated Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations for Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. “This symbolic reunion intertwines tradition and progress, echoing the resilience of Puerto Rico while embracing the cutting-edge tools necessary to secure our nation in the 21st century."

CBP’s Office of Facilities and Asset Management oversaw the construction of this facility which is part of the National Register of Historic Places.

The San Juan Custom House was designed by Albert B. Nichols, architect and building inspector for the Office of the Supervising Architect of the Department of the Treasury. The first floor and part of the central section were built in 1924. Later, a second floor was added, and construction was completed in 1931.