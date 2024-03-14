The Crump Group Announces Major Expansion of Manufacturing Facility in Nashville, North Carolina

This expansion project will drive new & significant job opportunities in the Nashville area

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville, NC – March 14, 2024 – The Crump Group Inc., a premier provider of naturally crafted, single or limited ingredient dog treats, is thrilled to unveil plans for a significant expansion of its manufacturing facility located in Nashville, North Carolina. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in the company's commitment to growth, innovation, and community impact.

Following the successful acquisition of the facility in 2021, which involved an initial investment exceeding $40 million to procure the property, manufacturing facility, and equipment, The Crump Group Inc., which offers premium dog treats under the brands Caledon Farms®, Crumps’ Naturals® and Dog Delights®, is now poised for an even more substantial leap forward. With an additional investment of $85 million, the expansion project will significantly bolster the company’s production capacity as The Crump Group currently partners with major retailers across North America, including Costco®, PetSmart®, Pet Valu®, Walmart®, Loblaws®, Publix® and Target®.

The expansion project reflects The Crump Group's ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers while also driving sustainable growth. The added space will facilitate increased production capabilities, enabling the company to better serve its expanding customer base and maintain its position as a leader in the industry.

“With heightened customer demand, we stand poised to aggressively expand our operations while maintaining unmatched value to our customers," declared Margot Crump, co-founder and CEO of The Crump Group. "Our ongoing investment across diverse capabilities enables us to deliver innovative solutions with the hallmark quality and adaptability to which our customers have become accustomed."

In addition to its economic significance, the expansion underscores The Crump Group Inc.’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The company will implement state-of-the-art technologies and processes that will minimize environmental impact and promote sustainable manufacturing practices.

"This investment and expansion underscores our unwavering dedication to both operational excellence and community prosperity. By expanding our footprint and creating new employment opportunities, we will make a positive and lasting impact on the local economy,” shared Paul Sproule, President at The Crump Group Inc.

---

About The Crump Group Inc.

The Crump Group is family owned and operated, producing all natural, gently dehydrated single and limited ingredient pet treats since 2006. Our core brands include Crumps’ Naturals®, Caledon Farms® & Dog Delights®. We also produce many private brands which are sold and distributed across North America. The Crump Group's pet products are currently available at major retailers such as Costco®, PetSmart®, Pet Valu®, Walmart®, Loblaws®, Publix® and Target® to name a few. Visit www.thecrumpgroup.ca

Attachment

Sandip Randhawa The Crump Group 888-478-4011 sandip@crumps.ca