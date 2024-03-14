Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition Hosts Successful 2024 Legislative Summit

Presents Sentinel Awards to U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) and U.S. Representative Donald Norcross (NJ-1) to Recognize Long Standing Support for the Defense Clothing and Equipment Industrial Base

MARBLEHEAD, Mass., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This past week, the Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition (WPRC) hosted its 15th annual Legislative Summit in Washington D.C., bringing together 100 industry leaders of the domestic manufacturing companies who support the uniform and equipment needs of the warfighter. During this event, the WPRC announced that Senator John Boozman and U.S. Representative Donald Norcross (NJ-1) have been awarded the 2024 WPRC Sentinel Award. This accolade is in recognition of their outstanding legislative work to bolster the U.S. domestic defense industrial base, which plays a crucial role in supporting U.S. servicemembers and homeland security personnel. The Sentinel Award is annually bestowed upon members of Congress who have made significant efforts to ensure the Federal government has access to high-quality, American-made helmets, body armor, uniforms, footwear, and equipment, securing the best value for taxpayers.



“Through their committee leadership, Senator Boozman and Congressman Donald Norcross have demonstrated their unwavering support for the safety and combat effectiveness of American servicemembers,” said David Costello, Executive Director of the WPRC. “Ensuring the strength and vitality of the Berry Amendment-compliant defense industrial base secures the domestic supply chain needed to provide the most effective protective clothing and equipment for warfighters and peacekeepers both at home and abroad. The WPRC is honored to recognize both Senator Boozman’s and Congressman Norcross’ commitment to this enduring effort.”

The 2024 Legislative Summit included a speaking program including U.S. Army Brigadier General Landis Maddox, Commander, DLA Troop Support; U.S. Army Colonel Tony Lindh, Project Manager, Soldier Survivability, Program Executive Office – Soldier; and representatives from the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA) who recently conducted a wargame scenario designed to better prepare and strengthen the clothing and textile industrial base. This was an opportunity for WPRC members to hear directly from Department of Defense (DoD) and executive leadership regarding the Administration’s domestic defense industrial base priorities. The WPRC continues to lead advocacy initiatives on Capitol Hill to ensure U.S. service members and Department of Homeland Security operational agencies are equipped appropriately to carry out their mission safely, with American-made gear and equipment.

This year’s WPRC legislative objectives include ongoing support for the U.S. Army’s Soldier Enhancement Program (SEP), support for Congress to require the annual update of the U.S. Army’s Rapid Fielding Initiative (RFI), and an effort to encourage Congressional support for a Defense Production Act Title III Presidential Determination for the warfighter clothing, textiles, and equipment industrial base.

About the Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition and the Sentinel Award:

The WPRC Sentinel Award is the highest honor given by the coalition, awarded annually to lawmakers who have shown exceptional support for the American industry that produces advanced combat uniforms, footwear and equipment for the Armed Services and Department of Homeland Security. WPRC member companies strive every day to provide innovative, advanced solutions to ensure that our armed forces are prepared for any encounter, anywhere in the world.

Sentinel award recipient Senator John Boozman serves as the Ranking Member of the Senate Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies (MilCon-VA) Appropriations Subcommittee. Additionally, Senator Boozman serves on the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the Helsinki Commission. Congressman Donald Norcross was selected by his peers to be Ranking Member for the House Armed Services Committee’s Tactical Air and Land Forces (TAL) Subcommittee and serves on the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee.

U.S. Representative Donald Norcross (NJ-1) accepts the 2024 Sentinel Award presented by WPRC Board Chairman Justin Mayer, Secretary Amy Coyne, and Executive Director David Costello





U.S. Senator John Boozman (AR) accepts the 2024 Sentinel Award presented by WPRC Board Member Markin Dornan (L) and Executive Director David Costello (R)





WPRC Sentinel award recipient, U.S. Representative Donald Norcross (NJ-1) addresses WPRC members





United States Army Colonel Tony Lindh, Project Manager,

Soldier Survivability, Program Executive Office Soldier, addresses WPRC members





United States Army Brigadier General Landis Maddox, Commander, DLA Troop Support, addresses WPRC members

