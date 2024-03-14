"Q&A with FDA" provides engaging conversation and discussion about the latest regulatory topics. In this podcast series, FDA’s Division of Drug Information will answer some of the most commonly asked questions received by FDA. Perhaps you have had the same questions but never asked.
Login, complete evaluation, and print certificate
- Navigate to https://ceportal.fda.gov/
- If you have an account, please login
- If you do not have an account, click on “Create an account!”
- Once you’re logged in, please complete your profile if you haven't done so already
- Navigate to the “Online Learning” tab
- Select the activity you want to complete
- Click on the “Enroll” button. As you complete all the steps listed in the box, a green checkmark will appear
- Begin the activity by clicking on the link at the bottom of the page
- After listening to the podcast, click on “Complete Post-test”
- After successful completion of the Post-test, click on “Complete Evaluation”
- After completion of the evaluation, you may view/print your statement of credit and/or certificate of completion
Requirements for receiving CE credits
Review the activity, complete the post-test and evaluation. Upon completion, learners may view or print their statement of credit.
For those of you who are pharmacists or pharmacy technicians: The FDA CE Team will report your credit to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy—otherwise known as “NABP”—provided you add your NABP ID and date of birth to your profile in the FDA CE Portal. The only official Statement of Credit is the one you pull from CPE Monitor. If you do not see your credit reflected on the CPE Monitor after 45 days after completion of the activity, please contact FDACETeam@fda.hhs.gov. The CPE Monitor sets a strict 60-day limit on uploading credits.
Claim 0.5 CE credit (CME/AAPA/CNE/CPE/CPT/CPH) by listening to our podcast and responding to the questions
|Title
|CE
|Date
|Podcast
|Transcript
|Medication Health Fraud and Avoiding Medication Scams with Cynthia Ng
|No
|February 29, 2024
|
Listen
Run Time:
00:15:29
|Transcript
|FDA’s Regulation of Dietary Supplements with Dr. Cara Welch
|Yes
|December 12, 2023
|
Listen
Run Time:
00:13:29
|Transcript
|A Step Forward in the Treatment of Opioid and Alcohol Dependence with Dr. Iilun Murphy and Dr. Marta Sokolowska
|Yes
|October 31, 2023
|
Listen
|Transcript
|Navigating the World of Online Pharmacies with CDR Lysette Deshields
|Yes
|September 28, 2023
|
Listen
|Transcript
|CURE ID, A Tool for Clinicians to Report New Uses of Existing Drugs with Heather Stone and Dr. Marco Schito
|Yes
|July 24, 2023
|
Listen
|Transcript
|FDA takes steps to decrease barriers for overdose reversal agents with Dr. Marta Sokolowska
|Yes
|June 29, 2023
|
Listen
|Transcript
|Drug Shortages with CDR Emily Thakur
|Yes
|May 17, 2023
|
Listen
|Transcript
|Generics-at-a-Glance with Dr. Sarah Ibrahim
|Yes
|May 2, 2023
|
Listen
|Transcript
|
Expanded Access with Dr. Jacqueline Corrigan-Curay
|
Yes
|March 13, 2023
|
Listen
|Transcript
|MedWatch, Your Report Can Make a Difference with Dr. Gerald Dal Pan
|Yes
|February 1, 2023
|
Listen
|Transcript
|FDA’s Overdose Prevention Framework with Dr. Marta Sokolowska
|Yes
|October 25, 2022
|
Listen
|Transcript
|Clinical Trial Basics with Dr. Robert Temple
|Yes
|September 28, 2022
|
Listen
|Transcript
|Conversation on Paxlovid with Dr. John Farley
|Yes
|July 20, 2022
|
Listen
Run Time:
00:14:46
|Transcript