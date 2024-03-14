 

"Q&A with FDA" provides engaging conversation and discussion about the latest regulatory topics. In this podcast series, FDA’s Division of Drug Information will answer some of the most commonly asked questions received by FDA. Perhaps you have had the same questions but never asked.

Title CE Date Podcast Transcript
Medication Health Fraud and Avoiding Medication Scams with Cynthia Ng No February 29, 2024 Listen
Run Time:
00:15:29		 Transcript
FDA’s Regulation of Dietary Supplements with Dr. Cara Welch Yes December 12, 2023 Listen
Run Time:
00:13:29		 Transcript
A Step Forward in the Treatment of Opioid and Alcohol Dependence with Dr. Iilun Murphy and Dr. Marta Sokolowska Yes October 31, 2023

 Listen
Run Time:
00:8:59

 Transcript
Navigating the World of Online Pharmacies with CDR Lysette Deshields Yes September 28, 2023

  Listen
Run Time:
00:9:29

 Transcript
CURE ID, A Tool for Clinicians to Report New Uses of Existing Drugs with Heather Stone and Dr. Marco Schito Yes July 24, 2023

Listen
Run Time:
00:19:58

 Transcript
FDA takes steps to decrease barriers for overdose reversal agents with Dr. Marta Sokolowska Yes June 29, 2023

Listen
Run Time:
00:11:59

 Transcript
Drug Shortages with CDR Emily Thakur Yes May 17, 2023

Listen
Run Time:
00:11:29

 Transcript
Generics-at-a-Glance with Dr. Sarah Ibrahim Yes May 2, 2023

Listen
Run Time:
00:9:59

 Transcript

Expanded Access with Dr. Jacqueline Corrigan-Curay

Yes

 March 13, 2023

Listen
Run Time:
00:13:14

 Transcript
MedWatch, Your Report Can Make a Difference with Dr. Gerald Dal Pan Yes February 1, 2023

Listen
Run Time:
00:11:19

 Transcript
FDA’s Overdose Prevention Framework with Dr. Marta Sokolowska Yes October 25, 2022

Listen
Run Time:
00:7:29

 Transcript
Clinical Trial Basics with Dr. Robert Temple Yes September 28, 2022

Listen
Run Time:
00:12:28

 Transcript
Conversation on Paxlovid with Dr. John Farley Yes July 20, 2022 Listen
Run Time:
00:14:46		 Transcript

 