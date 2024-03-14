Login, complete evaluation, and print certificate

Navigate to https://ceportal.fda.gov/ If you have an account, please login If you do not have an account, click on “Create an account!” Once you’re logged in, please complete your profile if you haven't done so already Navigate to the “Online Learning” tab Select the activity you want to complete Click on the “Enroll” button. As you complete all the steps listed in the box, a green checkmark will appear Begin the activity by clicking on the link at the bottom of the page After listening to the podcast, click on “Complete Post-test” After successful completion of the Post-test, click on “Complete Evaluation” After completion of the evaluation, you may view/print your statement of credit and/or certificate of completion

Requirements for receiving CE credits

Review the activity, complete the post-test and evaluation. Upon completion, learners may view or print their statement of credit.

For those of you who are pharmacists or pharmacy technicians: The FDA CE Team will report your credit to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy—otherwise known as “NABP”—provided you add your NABP ID and date of birth to your profile in the FDA CE Portal. The only official Statement of Credit is the one you pull from CPE Monitor. If you do not see your credit reflected on the CPE Monitor after 45 days after completion of the activity, please contact FDACETeam@fda.hhs.gov. The CPE Monitor sets a strict 60-day limit on uploading credits.