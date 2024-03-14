National Fitness Partners Raises a Record-Breaking $35,000 for the American Heart Association

CAMP HILL, Pa., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fitness Partners (NFP), a leading Planet Fitness franchise division, today announced that their month-long campaign to benefit the American Heart Association raised $35,000 to help fight heart disease and stroke. This is the fourth year that National Fitness Partners has raised funds to support the American Heart Association during American Heart Month in February, raising more than $92,000 to date.

During the campaign, National Fitness Partners encouraged members at each of their 140 locations to donate to the American Heart Association. Members could also participate in the campaign by tracking their mileage on designated treadmills at each location. National Fitness Partners donated 10 cents per mile with a $100 cap per location, which totaled nearly $10,000.

“Our team is committed to improving the health and wellness of our communities by helping fight heart disease and stroke, which is why National Fitness Partners raised $35,000 for the American Heart Association this February. This is the highest amount we have raised to date,” said Stephen Kindler, Jr., President and CEO of National Fitness Partners. “We know it takes a collective effort to better the lives of those affected by heart disease and stroke and we’re proud of our teammates and club members for their commitment to create a healthier future for everyone.”

The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. As champions for health equity, the American Heart Association will continue advancing cardiovascular health for all, including identifying and removing barriers to healthcare access and quality.

About National Fitness Partners

National Fitness Partners is a private equity held Planet Fitness franchisee based in Camp Hill, Pa. National Fitness Partners owns and operates 140 Planet Fitness locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. National Fitness Partners is one of the largest franchisee organizations within the Planet Fitness system and is backed by Argonne Capital, a private equity firm based in Atlanta, which specializes in franchise-based middle-market investments.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had approximately 18.7 million members and 2,575 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent businessmen and women.

