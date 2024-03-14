U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Reminds Schools of Their Legal Obligation to Address Discrimination Against Muslim, Arab, Sikh, South Asian, Hindu, and Palestinian Students

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) today reminded schools of their obligations to address discrimination against Muslim, Arab, Sikh, South Asian, Hindu, and Palestinian students.

This reminder, sent as a Dear Colleague Letter, is one component of the Biden-Harris Administration’s forthcoming National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia and Related Forms of Bias and Discrimination and is issued ahead of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which will be observed Friday, March 15.

“I am deeply disturbed by increasing reports of anti-Muslim, anti-Arab, and anti-Palestinian harassment in schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Hate has no place in our nation’s classrooms or on our college campuses, and the Department is committed to providing school communities with the information and resources they need to prevent and combat Islamophobia and related forms of discrimination.”

The letter reminds schools of their legal obligation under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI) and its implementing regulations to provide all students with a school environment free from discrimination based on race, color, or national origin, including shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.

Further, the letter explains that schools that receive federal financial assistance from the Department have a responsibility to address discrimination against students, including Muslim, Arab, Sikh, South Asian, Hindu, and Palestinian students, when the discrimination: involves racial, ethnic, or ancestral slurs or stereotypes; is based on a student’s skin color, physical features, or style of dress that reflects both ethnic and religious traditions; or is based on the country or region where a student is from or is perceived to have come from, including, for example, discrimination based on a student’s accent or name, a student’s limited English proficiency, or a student speaking a language other than English.

“OCR continues to stand ready to fulfill the promise of Title VI to ensure every student, including Muslim, Arab, Sikh, South Asian, Hindu, and Palestinian students, has equal access to educational opportunities that are free from discrimination,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon.

The release of the letter continues the Department’s work in advancing the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia and Related Forms of Bias and Discrimination. In November, the Department issued a fact sheet outlining various resources to keep students safe in the classroom and on campuses. Senior administration officials have also conducted site visits to schools and institutions of higher education, as well as held listening sessions with impacted communities.

In addition to today’s letter, OCR has issued other resources to support schools in complying with their obligations under Title VI. These resources include:

These resources are available on the Shared Ancestry or Ethnic Characteristics page of OCR’s website. Information about recently resolved complaints under Title VI, including complaints alleging discrimination based on shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics, is available here.

Anyone who believes that a school has discriminated against a student based on race, color, or national origin can file a complaint of discrimination with OCR. To file a complaint, visit https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ocr/complaintintro.html. OCR is available to provide technical assistance on the application of Title VI to discrimination based on race, color, or national origin as described in the letter released today. To request training, please contact OCR at OCR@ed.gov.