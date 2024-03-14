Submit Release
Website https://jenniferlilibethtibbs.com/ is Fraudulently Posing as a California-licensed Investment Adviser

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that the website https://jenniferlilibethtibbs.com/ and email jenniferlilibethtibbs@gmail.com are fraudulently marketing itself as a licensed financial adviser. 

The imposter website, https:// httpjenniferlilibethtibbs.com/, is not associated with a California licensed Investment Adviser or Broker-dealer.

The imposter website is posing as Jennifer L Tibbs, who is a California licensed investment adviser representative and Broker-dealer Agent (CRD number 2809805) and maintains registration with Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC (CRD number 19616).

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to submit a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at https://dfpi.ca.gov/consumers/ or call 1-866-275-2677.

