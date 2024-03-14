NH Coastal Lobster Trap Cleanup Scheduled for Saturday, April 13

Contact:

Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095

Renee Zobel: (603) 868-1095

March 14, 2024

Durham, NH – If you are out enjoying the ocean views of Route 1A on Saturday, April 13, you may see more activity than usual. The Granite State’s commercial fishing community and volunteers will be busy that day collecting lobster traps and other fishing gear that winter storms have washed up onto the shoreline.

The cleanup event will begin at 8:00 a.m. on April 13 in both Rye Harbor and the Hampton Harbor State Marinas. Individuals with a lobster trap license or commercial saltwater license are invited to participate in this year’s derelict trap cleanup efforts. An inclement weather date of April 14 has been set if necessary. You must sign in with NH Fish and Game Department staff at either cleanup location to officially record your participation, which will waive the derelict gear surcharge associated with your 2025 lobster or commercial saltwater license. If you do not sign in with NH Fish and Game, we will not have official record of your participation, and the derelict gear surcharge will not be waived.

This annual endeavor is a collaboration among the New Hampshire Commercial Fishermen’s Association, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the New Hampshire Division of Ports and Harbors, the Hampton Public Works Department, North Atlantic Services, and the Yankee Fisherman’s Cooperative, and receives support from the Fishing for Energy partnership.

2024 marks the 30th year that volunteers and the commercial fishing community have aligned in support of a coastal trap cleanup. During the last cleanup event, more than 90 commercial harvesters helped to remove 5 tons of lobster traps and fishing gear from the shoreline.

The public is reminded that lobster pots and traps are private property. State law prohibits anyone except for the gear owner or a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer from possessing or moving them. To learn more about lobster harvesting, contact the NH Fish and Game Marine Division at 603-868-1095 or Reg3@wildlife.nh.gov.