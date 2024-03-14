Volunteers Sought to Join Concord Pond Cleanup April 13

Last year’s volunteers found plenty of trash around Concord Pond, a popular fishing spot. /DNREC photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and partners are seeking volunteers to join this year’s cleanup event at Concord Pond, a popular bass fishing and boating destination in Sussex County that drains into Deep Creek at the cleanup site. Registration is open now for the cleanup to be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 13 as part of DNREC’s month-long celebration of Earth Day 2024.

DNREC’s Division of Watershed Stewardship Reclaim Our River – Nanticoke Series program is partnering with Nanticoke Watershed Alliance and the Delaware Nature Society’s Abbott’s Mill Nature Center to host the cleanup, with volunteers gathering in the pond’s parking area near the intersection of Concord Pond Road and Henry Drive in Seaford.

Volunteers will remove trash from both the tidal and nontidal areas around the pond. Gloves and trash bags and some trash grabbers will be provided. However, participants are encouraged to bring their own gloves and trash grabbers if they have them.

More information about the Concord Pond cleanup can be found on the DNREC website. To join DNREC in celebrating Earth Day throughout the month of April, visit de.gov/earthday.

The Reclaim Our River partnership hosts events, presentations, and workshops that promote healthy watersheds. Upcoming activities are posted on the DNREC Calendar of Events and Division of Watershed Stewardship Facebook page.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

