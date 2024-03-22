Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033”

Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fractional horsepower (fhp) motors market size is predicted to reach $20.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the fractional horsepower (fhp) motors market is due to the rise in consumer awareness about eco-friendly products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fractional horsepower (fhp) motors market share. Major players in the fractional horsepower (fhp) motors market include Honeywell International Inc., ABB Group, NIDEC Corporation, Aerotek India Pvt. Ltd., B & B Electricals Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited.

Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market Segments

• By Motor Type: AC, DC

• By Product Type: Brushed, Brushless

• By Phase: Single-Phase, Three-Phase

• By Application: Automotive, HVAC, Medical Equipment, Home Appliance, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global fractional horsepower (fhp) motors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fractional horsepower motors are small motors with a power rating of less than one horsepower, or a fraction. The fractional horsepower (FHP) motor is used to drive pumps and compressors in refrigerators, coffee machines, washing machines, and other machines. The size of the frame and the total fractional horsepower of the motor are typically used to classify FHP motors. Due to their tiny design, fractional horsepower motors are an excellent resource in a variety of businesses, including those that manufacture domestic appliances, automobile windows, and medical instruments. Automotive engineering, heating and cooling, home appliances, agriculture, food and beverage, and personal care/hygiene are some of the industries that rely on fractional horsepower motors the most.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market Characteristics

3. Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market Size And Growth

……

27. Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

