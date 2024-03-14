Brazen House Invites Proposals for Book on the Tragic Life of Flaco, the Owl of Central Park Zoo
$20,000 Advance for Selected ManuscriptNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The story of Flaco, the owl from Central Park Zoo, has touched people all over the world as a tale of inspiration and admonition for humans. The Eurasian eagle-owl escaped from his cage after thirteen years in captivity and moved about fearlessly in the concrete jungle of New York skyscrapers, pursuing freedom and a little perch he could call home. He found neither in that rich patch of America that stands for freedom and opportunity. Even though he had a legion of human supporters rooting for him, the authorities shadowed him, trying to get him back into his cage. As for finding a home, every inch of the land had been claimed by humans. After a year of striving and struggling, Flaco met with a tragic death when he crashed into a building on the Upper West Side.
If Flaco could speak to us from the other side of the veil, what would he say about his captive life and the brief freedom he enjoyed? What resentments would he have about the humans who for years kept him in a cage as an object of mere curiosity? What were his most joyful moments in freedom? What did he pine for most as he ranged over the concrete jungle of New York City?
Brazen House is soliciting proposals for an imaginative novel that will tell his story through his eyes and reflect on how humans regard other species. The book is intended for young adults, but the story and the writing should resonate with older readers as well. And it should make a distinguished contribution to the literature for young readers in enhancing their appreciation of other species with whom we share this Earth.
The publisher will separately commission illustrations and intends to launch the book worldwide.
The submission should be exclusive to Brazen House. The winning proposal will be announced on September 1, 2024. For more information on submission, including terms and conditions, please visit www.brazenhouseinc.com.
Brazen House is a newly established publishing company, based in New York, with a primary focus on publishing tales of animals, which give us a window into their world and their view of us.
