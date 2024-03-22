Flavored Water Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Flavored Water Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $44.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Flavored Water Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the flavored water market size is predicted to reach $44.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

The growth in the flavored water market is due to the rising consumer orientation towards a healthy lifestyle. North America region is expected to hold the largest flavored water market share. Major players in the flavored water market include Cargill Incorporated, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., DS Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Mondelez International Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company.

Flavored Water Market Segments

• By Type: Carbonated, Still

• By Distribution Channel: Store-based, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Store

• By Packing: Bottle, Can, Box, Pouch

• By Industrial Application: Beverage Industry, Brewery Industry, Health And Wellness Industry, Other Industry Applications

• By Flavor: Blueberry, Watermelon, Cola, Coconut, Citrus, Unflavored

• By Geography: The global flavored water market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The flavored water infuse various fruit flavors and artificial sweeteners into the packaged mineral water. Flavored waters can be delicious and hydrating without contributing to undesirable weight gain, depending on the variety. Plant extracts and fruit juices are used in some kinds, which provide valuable antioxidants. Natural or synthetic flavorings can be used to flavor water.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Flavored Water Market Characteristics

3. Flavored Water Market Trends And Strategies

4. Flavored Water Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Flavored Water Market Size And Growth

……

27. Flavored Water Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Flavored Water Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

