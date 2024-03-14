Party official welcomes new Lao ambassador

VIETNAM, March 14 - HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Laos to Việt Nam, Khamphao Ernthavanh, in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The Lao diplomat congratulated Việt Nam on its significant, important, and comprehensive achievements across various fields, expressing her belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, headed by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Vietnamese people will continue to gain greater accomplishments in the renewal process and in the national construction and defence cause.

Showing her joy at the fruitful development of the Laos - Việt Nam special solidarity, she thanked Việt Nam for its effective and timely support for her country, and affirmed that she will do her utmost to further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam.

For her part, Mai valued the important role of the Lao Embassy in Việt Nam, expressing her hope that the embassy will continue to serve as a bridge connecting and enhancing cooperation between ministries, sectors, organisations, and localities of the two countries.

The Vietnamese Party official expressed her belief that under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the Lao people will effectively implement the 11th Party Congress’s resolution; successfully organise Party congresses at all levels towards the 12th National Party Congress; and fulfill the role as the Chair of ASEAN and AIPA in 2024, thus enhancing the country’s position in the region and the world.

Mai affirmed that Việt Nam will forever cherish and continuously nurture and further deepen the special solidarity and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. — VNS