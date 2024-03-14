Rare Character Whiskey to Revive Brook Hill Whiskey





LEXINGTON, Ky., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rare Character Whiskey proudly announces their upcoming release of Brook Hill Whiskey. This revival project not only honors a historic American whiskey label but will now serve as a vehicle for the best of the best barrels in their range.



Established around the turn of the 20th century by Joseph L. Friedman and John W. Keiler, Brook Hill Whiskey emerged as a symbol of craftsmanship and resilience in the face of adversity. The brand’s rich heritage, marked by triumphs and challenges alike, serves as the inspiration behind this revival project. Under the visionary leadership of Rare Character co-founders Pablo Moix and Pete Nevenglosky, Brook Hill Whiskey is poised to once again captivate the palates of whiskey enthusiasts with truly transcendent straight bourbon and rye barrels, bottled at cask strength.

“This is a really exciting evolution of the Rare Character project,” explained Moix. “We can’t wait to share Brook Hill with the world. It’s some really delicious whiskey and we think everyone will love it.”

This labor of love seeks to seamlessly blend tradition with innovation, paying homage to the legacy of the past while embracing the spirit of the present. With meticulous attention to detail, each bottle of Brook Hill Whiskey by Rare Character embodies the essence of the original label, inviting drinkers on a journey through time.

Initial Brook Hill offerings include a 10 year old bourbon and an 11 year old rye, each hand selected by Moix and presented in premium packaging that harkens back to the brand’s original Prohibition era packaging. Future offerings will include anything Moix deems worthy of the Brook Hill name, allowing a good deal of versatility within the brand.

Brook Hill is currently being released in highly limited quantities via select retailers. Customers interested in Brook Hill should follow @rarecharacterwhiskey on Instagram to keep up with news about the brand.

About Rare Character Whiskey: Rare Character Whiskey is a purveyor of fine American whiskey, focused on unique selections tailored to each of our customers and partners. Through special relationships with top distillers across the country, Rare Character has exclusive access to expressions that have never been released to the public.

