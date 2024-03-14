Expert Marcus Kain Shares Strategies for Mental Fitness on The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the next episode of The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina, airing on March 14, 2024, at 12pm PST on VoiceAmerica's Health & Wellness Channel, listeners will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights from special guest Marcus Kain. Kain, an Eating Disorder Informed Nutrition Coach and host of the Strong Not Starving podcast, will discuss tips and techniques for coaching oneself to optimal mental fitness.

In today's fast-paced world, mental fitness is becoming increasingly important. It refers to the state of our mental well-being, which influences how we cope with challenges, adapt to change, and maintain a positive outlook on life. Just like physical fitness, mental fitness requires regular exercise to function at its best.

Drawing from his personal journey of overcoming eating disorders while pursuing a career as a professional guitar player, Kain will share practical advice for improving mental fitness and breaking free from destructive coping mechanisms. His unique perspective and expertise make this episode a must-listen for anyone looking to enhance their mental well-being.

Listeners can tune in to The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina live on March 14, 2024, or listen on-demand afterward at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4167. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from Marcus Kain and take steps toward a healthier, happier mind.

For media inquiries or advertising opportunities, please contact Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer, at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com.

About Marcus Kain:

Marcus Kain is an Eating Disorder Informed Nutrition Coach and the host of the Strong Not Starving podcast. He specializes in helping individuals overcome binge eating and body image challenges, drawing from his own experiences and professional expertise.

About Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin:

Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin is a renowned author, psychoanalyst, and expert in the psychology of eating. As the founder of The Binge Cure Method, she helps emotional eaters achieve lasting food freedom and take control of their lives.

About The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina:

The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina airs Thursdays at 12pm PST on VoiceAmerica's Health & Wellness Channel. Host Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin explores the underlying reasons for emotional eating and offers effective strategies for lasting change without dieting or extreme exercise.

For more information about The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina, visit https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4167.