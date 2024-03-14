ST. LOUIS SELECTED TO HOST 2024 UFL CHAMPIONSHIP

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. LOUIS, Mo. – March 14, 2024 – The UFL announced today that The Dome at America’s Center, home of the St. Louis Battlehawks, will be the host site of the 2024 UFL Championship Game on June 16, 2024. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 pm ET/4 pm CT on FOX.

"Selecting the championship game location is more than just the stadium, but the community and the fanbase that surrounds it. This is why we are proud to bring our Championship to St. Louis – a city that has loved and embraced spring football from the start,” said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. “Mayor Jones, The Dome at America’s Center staff, and the great team at Explore St. Louis have all been incredible partners, working tirelessly to support the Battlehawks and encourage the League to bring the Championship here. We couldn’t be more excited and look forward to the city's welcome on June 16.”

"St. Louisans are excited to welcome the UFL championship game and tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans to our city," said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. "Soon, UFL fans from across the country will learn: Kaw is the law."

“After setting league attendance records for all five St. Louis Battlehawks home games during the 2023 season, we’re thrilled to welcome the UFL Championship game to the Gateway City in 2024,” said Kitty Ratcliffe, President of Explore St. Louis. “St. Louis is the ideal home for this title game, and The Dome at America’s Center stands ready to welcome UFL fans from around the nation for what promises to be a signature event for the region.”

The UFL’s season consists of 10 regular season games between its eight teams and two conference playoff games before the championship game. In 2023, the Arlington Renegades won the XFL Championship with a 35-26 victory over the D.C. Defenders while the Birmingham Stallions won 28-12 over the Pittsburgh Maulers for their second consecutive USFL Championship.

“Both the XFL and USFL had incredible Championship games last year with some of the most exciting play of the season – and I expect it to be even better this year,” said UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Daryl Johnston. “I'm so excited for our players and coaches that will have the opportunity to compete for a Championship in a setting like The Dome. Our Teams will feed off the energy and excitement that the St. Louis fans bring to the building. It will be an experience like none other for the teams lucky enough to play in the UFL Championship game.”

"To have our fans see us in that game would be awesome. There's no doubt the Dome will be rocking. This also puts a little more added pressure on us to do what we need to do to be in that game, but everybody's end goal is to get into the Championship, so our focus remains the same,” added Anthony Becht, Head Coach of the Battlehawks

The St. Louis Battlehawks led the XFL with an attendance of 175,121 for their five home games in 2023, which included a record-setting 38,310 for their home opener. With a seating capacity of 67,000, The Dome at America’s Center has hosted numerous conventions, trade shows, and major concert and sporting events such as the NCAA Men’s Final Four, Beyonce’s “Renaissance” Tour, and U2.

UFL team season ticket members will have the first opportunity ahead of the general public to purchase tickets for the UFL Championship. Additional details about the UFL Championship Game, including ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

About the United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) is set to launch as the premier spring football platform, formed by merging the XFL and USFL in 2024. The UFL has eight teams in Arlington (TX), Birmingham (AL), Detroit (MI), Houston (TX), San Antonio (TX), Memphis (TN), St. Louis (MO, and Washington D.C.

UFL MEDIA CONTACT

Jeff Altstadter, Vice President of Communications

jeff.altstadter@TheUFL.com

Bianca Gamez, Director of Communications

bianca.gamez@TheUFL.com

Brian Stull, Director of Team Communications and Media Relations, St. Louis Battlehawks

brian.stull@UFLBattlehawks.com

Jeffrey Altstadter XFL 973-908-9991 jeff.altstadter@xfl.com