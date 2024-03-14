20 North Carolina Public School Units to Receive Nearly $1 Million in STEM Grants

Twenty North Carolina public school units (PSUs) will benefit from nearly $1 million dollars in grants intended to expand and enrich Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education. The Increasing Engagement in STEM grants, included in the most recent budget by the General Assembly, provide funds to PSUs to engage grades 6-8 students in experiential STEM education programs.

The grant opportunity generated significant interest across the state, with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) receiving 68 applications - 43 from local education agencies (LEAs), or school districts, and 25 from charter schools.

“We know that STEM education is imperative for students to truly be competitive and keep up with workforce needs after graduation,” said State Superintendent Catherine Truitt. “Allowing educators the opportunity to experiment with new ways of learning STEM is an incredible way to not only get students involved, but to also get them excited about STEM and all the possibilities that come with an education in STEM.”

The 20 awardees include five charter schools and represent all eight educational regions of the state. The North Carolina public school units named as grant recipients are: