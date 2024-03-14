Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,520 in the last 365 days.

20 North Carolina Public School Units to Receive Nearly $1 Million in STEM Grants

Twenty North Carolina public school units (PSUs) will benefit from nearly $1 million dollars in grants intended to expand and enrich Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education. The Increasing Engagement in STEM grants, included in the most recent budget by the General Assembly, provide funds to PSUs to engage grades 6-8 students in experiential STEM education programs.

The grant opportunity generated significant interest across the state, with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) receiving 68 applications - 43 from local education agencies (LEAs), or school districts, and 25 from charter schools.

“We know that STEM education is imperative for students to truly be competitive and keep up with workforce needs after graduation,” said State Superintendent Catherine Truitt. “Allowing educators the opportunity to experiment with new ways of learning STEM is an incredible way to not only get students involved, but to also get them excited about STEM and all the possibilities that come with an education in STEM.”

The 20 awardees include five charter schools and represent all eight educational regions of the state. The North Carolina public school units named as grant recipients are:

Public School Unit Funding Award
Cape Fear Center for Inquiry $23,551.00
Chatham Charter $14,345.00
Guilford Preparatory Academy $50,000.00
Northeast Academy for Aerospace & Advanced Technologies $41,000.00
North East Carolina Preparatory $80,000.00
Alleghany County Schools $26,674.00
Asheville City Schools $68,341.67
Greene County Schools $56,000.00
Madison County Schools $50,000.00
Northampton County Schools $59,975.00
Columbus County Schools $50,000.00
Kannapolis City Schools $41,300.00
Moore County Schools $50,000.00
Vance County Schools $50,000.00
Wayne County Public Schools $39,144.43
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools $49,900.00
Iredell-Statesville Schools $42,055.00
Johnston County Public Schools $50,000.00
Wake County Schools $125,200.00
Winston Salem / Forsyth County Schools $28,060.00
TOTAL $995,546.10

You just read:

20 North Carolina Public School Units to Receive Nearly $1 Million in STEM Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more