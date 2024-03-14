Reports Open Soon: April 1 Enrollment & Quarter 3 Reporting

Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, and Truancy reports for Quarter 3 (January, February, and March) and the April 1 Enrollment Report open on April 1st.

These reports are due on Monday, April 15th.

These reports need to be reviewed and submitted in NEO Student Data. In preparation for this reporting, please update student data in State Synergy for enrollment, attendance, truancy, and behavior. Update bullying incidents in NEO.

Reporting Resources:

For questions about quarterly reporting contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896