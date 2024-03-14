Proofpoint Honored with Comparably Best Places to Work Awards in Multiple Categories

Employee ratings highlight Proofpoint’s positive company outlook, culture and exemplary functional departments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, announced today its recent recognition in Comparably’s 2024 quarterly Best Places to Work Awards in multiple prominent categories, including Best Company Outlook, Best Global Culture, Best Engineering Teams, Best Sales Teams, and Best HR Teams. The awards join nine other Comparably honors won by Proofpoint in 2023 including Best Company for Diversity, Best Company for Women, Best Company Culture, Best Company Compensation, Happiest Employees, Best Company Perks & Benefits, Best Company Work-Life Balance, Best HR Teams and Best Places to Work in the Bay Area.



Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. Each quarter it honors companies with Best Places to Work Awards, recognizing outstanding workplaces and the exceptional contributions of companies and individuals in fostering positive cultures, driving innovation, and delivering unparalleled employee experiences. Award winners are based solely on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month look-back period.

The award for “Best Company Outlook” acknowledges Proofpoint’s strategic initiatives and forward-thinking approach, scoring an A+ and ranking in the top 5% of other companies on Comparably with 1,001-5,000 employees. Surveys completed by employees note a strong sense of confidence about the future success of Proofpoint, with 74% likely to recommend it to a friend (eNPS – employee Net Promoter Score), and 88% saying they are excited to go to work each day.

Comparably’s recognition for “Best Global Company Culture” highlights the highest-rated workplace cultures of large companies (more than 500 employees) with an international footprint, with Proofpoint scoring an A+ rating and 4.9 out of 5 stars. This award follows Proofpoint’s December 2023 honor for Best Company Culture, which celebrates companies with a presence in North America.

Over 350 “Outlook Reviews” are available to view on Proofpoint’s Comparably profile. Sentiments show that “great colleagues,” “challenging work,” and “corporate mission” are just a few attributes that contribute to what makes our employees happy at work.

Employee feedback on more than 16 core culture metrics was also analyzed, measured and evaluated by specific departments by Comparably this quarter. As a result, Proofpoint’s engineering and sales teams are recognized as “one of the best” in their respective categories. Proofpoint’s HR team was also honored for the second consecutive year. Executives from each department celebrate the news:

“Comparably’s back-to-back recognition of our HR team is a true achievement and serves as validation that we are on the right path,” said Kim Sullivan, chief people officer at Proofpoint. “As a function dedicated to the happiness, success and growth of our employees, we are thrilled to be positioned as an employer of choice and are committed to fostering a workplace where everyone feels empowered to do their best work.”

“This recognition from Comparably is a testament to the extraordinary dedication and collaborative spirit that our global sales professionals bring to the table every day,” said Blake Sallé, chief revenue officer, Proofpoint. “Our success is not just about numbers; it's about creating an environment where our sales teams thrive, innovate, and truly enjoy their work.”

“The reviews from our engineering team reflect the collaborative spirit, mutual respect and passion our team feels for each other and their work,” said Michael Frendo, chief technology officer, engineering at Proofpoint. “At Proofpoint, we are helping companies defend against cyber threats targeting people and data—a mission our employees take pride in as we continue to grow and scale our technical innovations.”

Proofpoint is a global organization with over 4,500 employees. For more on Proofpoint’s career opportunities, please visit www.proofpoint.com/careers.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

