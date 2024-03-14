Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action against JPMorgan Chase & Co. and fines the firm approximately $98.2 million for an inadequate program to monitor firm and client trading activities for market misconduct

March 14, 2024

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday issued an enforcement action against JPMorgan Chase & Co. and fined the firm approximately $98.2 million for an inadequate program to monitor firm and client trading activities for market misconduct. The Board's action requires JPMorgan Chase to review and take corrective action to address the firm's inadequate monitoring practices, which occurred between 2014 and 2023.

The Board's action was taken in coordination with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The penalties announced by the Board and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency total approximately $348.2 million.

Also on Thursday, the Board announced the execution of a written agreement with First & Peoples Bancshares, Inc., of Russell, Kentucky, dated March 13, 2024.

