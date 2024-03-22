Fatty Amines Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033”

Fatty Amines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Fatty Amines Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fatty amines market size is predicted to reach $6.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth in the fatty amines market is due to the increasing demand in agrochemicals. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fatty amines market share. Major players in the fatty amines market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A, DuPont, Arkema SA, AkzoNobel NV, Kao Corporation.

Fatty Amines Market Segments

• By Product: Primary Fatty Amines, Secondary Fatty Amines, Tertiary Fatty Amines

• By Application: Agrochemicals Oilfield Chemicals, Asphalt Additives, Water Treatment, Chemical Synthesis, Personal Care, Household

• By Function: Emulsifiers, Floatation Agents, Anti-Caking Agents, Dispersants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Chemical Intermediates

• By Geography: The global fatty amines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The fatty amines are used as surfactants in various industries. Fatty amines are characterized as any variation of amine that is associated with at least eight carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. These amines are regularly placed in oleochemicals and are fabricated by the process of hydrogenation in greasy nitriles. These are obtained by hydrogenation of fatty nitriles, which are produced by the reaction between triglycerides, fatty acids, or fatty esters and ammonia with the elimination of two molecules of water at high temperature in the presence of dehydrating catalyst (such as silica gel, alumina, or iron-based catalysts).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Fatty Amines Market Characteristics

3. Fatty Amines Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fatty Amines Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fatty Amines Market Size And Growth

……

27. Fatty Amines Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Fatty Amines Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

