More Rewards Travel Gets an Expedia-sized Upgrade

New partnership means More Rewards cardholders get more travel and more benefits

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Rewards — one of Western Canada’s favourite loyalty programs — is excited to announce the launch of the new and enhanced “More Rewards Travel, Powered by Expedia” platform, now available via the More Rewards website, unlocking a bigger world of travel for More Rewards cardholders.

“We are always looking for ways to make the More Rewards program even more rewarding for cardholders, such as our move last summer to expand in-store redemption options with the introduction of ‘Pay with Points,’” said Jamie Nelson, Chief Operating Officer, Pattison Food Group. “Now, thanks to this exciting new partnership with Expedia Group, we’re offering More Rewards cardholders more travel options, more payment flexibility, and dedicated travel customer support.”

With this new partnership, travel booking on More Rewards is supercharged, thanks to Expedia Group’s industry-leading White Label Template technology where members can access more than 940,000 properties, 500+ airlines, 100+ car rentals and thousands of activities all around the world. This new offering will make shopping for travel a win-win for More Rewards members on all aspects of their vacations.

“We are proud to partner with More Rewards, offering customers greater flexibility and choice in how they spend their loyalty points, and enhancing how they book their next getaway as part of the More Rewards program’s expanded travel platform offering. Expedia Group’s White Label Template technology powers the More Rewards travel site, providing access to a broad choice of hotels, flights, car rentals, and activities, all backed by our deep customer service expertise. This partnership will also bring additional Canadian demand to our global supply partners,” said Casey Selleck, Vice President of Private Label Solutions, New Business, at Expedia Group.

For More Rewards cardholders, the partnership means access to Expedia Group’s extensive breadth and depth of supply. And the new end-to-end More Rewards platform makes it easier than ever to book. Using the new More Rewards Travel, Powered by Expedia platform, cardholders have the choice of paying for travel through points redemption or online payment. Members can redeem any amount of points towards a travel booking and earn one point for every dollar spent through the platform — meaning this partnership not only unlocks easy travel redemption but also a new, exciting way to earn More Rewards points!

To celebrate the launch of More Rewards Travel, Powered by Expedia, More Rewards will be giving away 1,000,000 points (the equivalent of over $4,000 in travel) to one lucky cardholder. To enter, cardholders simply need to scan their card at checkout by March 27, 2024.

It’s free and easy to sign up for More Rewards. Simply ask in store at one of the following grocery locations: Save-On-Foods, Urban Fare, Nesters Market, Buy-Low Foods, Quality Foods, and PriceSmart Foods. Or sign up online at www.morerewards.ca and add your card to your digital wallet.

ABOUT MORE REWARDS | More Rewards is one of Western Canada’s favourite loyalty programs with more than 30 years in business and millions of active members. More Rewards provides customers the opportunity to easily earn points on everyday purchases and then redeem for rewards such as free travel, groceries, gift cards and more. With the More Rewards card, you can earn points during almost every grocery shop at Save-On-Foods, PriceSmart Foods, Buy-Low Foods, Nesters Market, Quality Foods and Urban Fare, in addition to hundreds of More Rewards partner locations such as Panago Pizza, Jim Pattison Auto Group, Speedy Glass, and more. | morerewards.ca | Instagram: @more_rewards | Facebook: /MoreRewards

ABOUT PATTISON FOOD GROUP | Established in 2021, the Pattison Food Group is a Jim Pattison business and Western Canada’s leading provider of food and drugs. The Pattison Food Group includes Save-On-Foods, Buy-Low Foods, Quality Foods, Everything Wine, Pure Integrative Pharmacy, Imperial Distributors Canada Inc., and other Jim Pattison Group specialty and wholesale operations. Its businesses employ more than 30,000 team members in its nearly 300 food and drug retail locations and share a passion for giving back to the communities where they do business. Pattison Food Group businesses are leaders in customer service and innovation and are committed to achieving long-term growth.

ABOUT EXPEDIA GROUP | Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group’s product and technical strategy and offerings; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem.

Expedia Group’s three flagship consumer brands include Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. One Key™ is our comprehensive loyalty program that unifies Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo into one simple, flexible travel rewards experience. To enroll in One Key, download Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo mobile apps for free on iOS and Android devices. One Key is currently available in the U.S. and will become available globally soon.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia.

© 2024 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

- 30 -

PHOTOS

To download high-resolution photos, select the image above or visit Google Drive.

Attachment

Media Relations Pattison Food Group 778-366-3000 mediarelations@pattisonfoodgroup.com