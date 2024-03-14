AgentSync Named “Best InsurTech Startup” in 8th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products and Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global fintech market, today announced that AgentSync, the leader in modern insurance infrastructure, has been selected as winner of the “Best InsurTech Startup” award in the 8th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

AgentSync builds modern insurance infrastructure that connects carriers, agencies, MGAs, and producers. The company’s breakthrough solutions help automate onboarding, licensing, and appointing processes for insurers, producers, and agents while ensuring compliance. By establishing flexible, scalable connections between insurance distributors and underwriters, AgentSync powers and streamlines producer management from end to end.

Using APIs, cloud-native, and low-code tech solutions, AgentSync’s robust integrations and unparalleled data accuracy provide insurance infrastructure with producer data that’s current, automatic, and integrated into an organization’s full tech stack. The company has built cutting-edge APIs to connect customers to the industry’s source of truth on producer licensing and state appointments. With this daily sync, customers get a real-time view into their workforce’s compliance status across all jurisdictions without having to manually check.

AgentSync clients can embed real-time compliance checks into every part of their ecosystem, to flag potential compliance issues and stop violations before they happen. In addition, AgentSync’s low-code foundation allows the startup to swiftly address ever-changing insurance regulations, helping customers to quickly adapt.

“AgentSync is the only insurance compliance management solution that takes an agency’s or carrier’s duties from hours of manual data entry to a few minutes of activity in a single platform. Insurance compliance vendors have long operated on dated, complex, custom-coded legacy infrastructure,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “AgentSync, our 2024 ‘Best InsurTech Startup,’ is game-changing for companies that used to rely on staff to stay in compliance. AgentSync is simply revolutionizing operations and compliance in the insurance branch of the financial services industry.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the fintech innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“The connection to quality data our customers get through our API-based solution changes their daily experience for the better. Gone are the days of managing agent licenses by hand; instead our software provides data visibility and efficiencies for insurers, and exceptional experiences for agents and brokers,” said Niji Sabharwal, AgentSync CEO and Co-Founder. “Thank you to FinTech Breakthrough for this honor. We’re committed to keep innovating our intuitive platform that makes managing compliance something anyone can do with minimal effort. We’re proud to have already changed industry expectations for compliance and agent management, and we’re just getting started.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About AgentSync

AgentSync builds modern insurance infrastructure that connects carriers, agencies, MGAs, and producers. With customer-centric design, seamless APIs, automation, and unparalleled service, AgentSync’s solutions provide data intelligence and streamlined onboarding and compliance management processes that reduce costs, increase efficiency, and get producers ready to sell in hours instead of weeks. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan “Niji” Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver’s Best Places to Work, a Forbes Magazine Cloud 100 Rising Star, and as an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner, and was ranked 65 in Forbes – America’s Best Startup Employers 2023. To learn more, visit agentsync.io.

Media Contact: Steve Johansson FinTech Breakthrough steve@fintechbreakthrough.com