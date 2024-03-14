Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,586 in the last 365 days.

Short periods of decreased water flow may modulate long-term ocean acidification in reef-building corals

Short periods of decreased water flow may modulate long-term ocean acidification in reef-building corals

Published 14 March 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, chemistry, corals, flow, growth, laboratory, morphology, multiple factors, photosynthesis, physiology, respiration

Ocean acidification (OA) poses a major threat to reef-building corals. Although water flow variability is common in coral reefs and modulates coral physiology, the interactive effects of flow and OA on corals remain poorly understood. Therefore, we performed a three-month OA experiment investigating the effect of changes in flow on coral physiology. We exposed the reef-building corals Acropora cythereaPocillopora verrucosa, and Porites cylindrica to control (pH 8.0) and OA (pH 7.8) conditions at moderate flow (6 cm s-1) and monitored OA effects on growth. Throughout the experiment, we intermittently exposed all corals to low flow (2 cm s-1) for 1.5 h and measured their photosynthesis:photosynthesis (P:R) ratio under low and moderate flow. On average, corals under OA calcified 18 % less and grew 23 % less in surface area than those at ambient pH. We observed species-specific interactive effects of OA and flow on coral physiology. P:R ratios decreased after 12 weeks of OA in A. cytherea (22 %) and P. cylindrica (28 %) under moderate flow, but were unaffected by OA under low flow. P:R ratios were stable in P. verrucosa. These results suggest that short periods of decreased water flow may modulate OA effects on some coral species, indicating that flow variability is a factor to consider when assessing long-term effects of climate change.

Martin C. P. P., Simancas-Giraldo S. M., Schubert P., Wall M., Wild C., Wilke T. & Ziegler M., 2024. Short periods of decreased water flow may modulate long-term ocean acidification in reef-building corals. bioxRiv 2(23): 581783. doi: 10.1101/2024.02.23.581783. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Short periods of decreased water flow may modulate long-term ocean acidification in reef-building corals

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more