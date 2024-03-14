Governor Cooper Proclaims March 2024 as Students@Work℠ Month

NORTH CAROLINA, March 14 - Governor Roy Cooper has declared March 2024 as Students@Work℠ Month in North Carolina. Throughout the month, businesses across the state will help 25,000 students learn first-hand about jobs and industries in their local communities and across North Carolina.

“This innovative program gives North Carolina students a front row seat to explore careers and learn what it takes to prepare for their future jobs,” Governor Cooper said. “Employers including state government are excited to take part in Students@Work℠ to help inspire our next generation of workers and leaders.”

During March, 233 businesses will provide virtual and in-person career awareness opportunities for middle school students throughout North Carolina. The North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction are the primary partners for the Students@Work℠ program, now in its 14th year.

As part of Students@Work℠ Month, students will get a chance to learn about future careers in industries including energy production, health care, hospitality, finance, skilled trades, manufacturing, communications, technology, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, education, public service, and many more. Educators will be partnering with businesses such as Morris & Associates, UNC Health, Smith Anderson Law, and the Public Consulting Group, to name a few.

This year, two state agencies are also participating in the program: the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and NCBCE, which operates out of the Office of the Governor.

Students@Work is a part of the Governor’s ongoing commitment to public education. Governor Cooper has declared 2024 the “Year of Public Schools,” and is spending this year highlighting North Carolina’s strong public schools, teachers and staff across the state to show the positive impacts of a well-funded public education system on the state’s economy and communities.

Students@Work is run through North Carolina’s Work-Based Learning Navigator. The Navigator is a free online tool co-developed by NCBCE that connects education to career. The platform brings together members of the business, education, and workforce development communities in a space where they can post, search for, and measure work-based learning opportunities.

The North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) is a business-led, education non-profit (501-c3) that operates out of the Office of the Governor. Since 1983, NCBCE has provided a critical link between North Carolina business leaders and the state’s education decision-makers, helping to create connections between the education curriculum and the overall work readiness of people across the state.

For more information about Students@Work℠ Month, visit www.ncbce.org.

Read the proclamation.

