Stampli Wins “Best Accounts Payable Platform Integrations” in 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual awards program honors Stampli's comprehensive pre-built integrations for most major ERP families, including those from Microsoft, Oracle, Sage, SAP, and QuickBooks

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Stampli , a leader in AI-powered accounts payable automation, has been selected as the winner of the 2024 “Best Accounts Payable Platform Integrations” award in the 8th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program. This award emphasizes Stampli's breakthrough innovations through its pre-built integrations that solve formerly intractable AP-related challenges.



Stampli’s accounts payable platform lets AP teams realize far greater productivity without reworking their ERP or existing processes. Stampli serves as one central hub for all communication, documentation and workflows, while fully syncing to the ERP and ensuring it remains the source of truth. While many AP software providers offer pre-built integrations for a few ERPs, only Stampli supports the full range of native functionality for 70+ ERPs in total — including highly complex ERPs like Oracle Fusion, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, SAP S/4HANA and SAP ECC.

Innovative solutions for complex financial systems

Stampli enables enterprises to streamline AP without modifying their existing ERP or corporate structure. This is enabled through a number of innovative capabilities, including:

Navigation: Complex ERPs often segregate related functions into separate sections, complicating manual navigation and creating a reliance on shortcuts for access. Stampli offers an intuitive, single-screen interface that enhances user experience, removing the need to open multiple tabs across menu sections and removing shortcut dependency.



Invoice processing: Traditional ERPs often differentiate sections based on whether invoices, bills, and expenses are PO-backed or not, necessitating toggling between sections for processing. Stampli provides a single filterable view for all invoice, bill, and expense types.



Communications: In many ERPs, departmental workflows are organized distinctly, potentially creating silos that hinder information flow. Stampli facilitates interdepartmental communication on top of the digital invoice, thereby streamlining information flow, accountability, and context.



PO matching: Some ERPs require a dual-screen approach for matching invoices to POs, involving multiple documents and a need to navigate through several sub-tabs for accurate matching. Stampli enables PO-to-invoice matching without the extensive clicking and or the need for multiple screens.



Reporting: Finance personnel are often required to build custom views for AP to access reports in the ERP. Stampli provides readily accessible reports with built-in analytics and visibility into invoices, employee productivity, and AP processes.



Workflows: Some ERP systems require consultants or IT support to update workflows when processes change. While Stampli also provides fixed workflows, customers can opt for dynamic workflows powered by AI and machine learning that automatically learn your processes and make adjustments upon changes, which reduces the dependency on extensive workflow customization projects.





Stampli's AP platform stands out with its comprehensive pre-built integrations, enabling quick implementation while fully supporting all native functionality of the ERP. The platform’s bi-directional sync pushes and pulls data in real-time to ensure both systems are one and the same, including: purchase orders and receiving information, vendor lists, general ledgers and cost center, item types and custom fields, invoice data and payment data, and more.

Stampli also supports multiple entities, allowing businesses to manage various subsidiaries or business units all within the same system. Furthermore, Stampli is designed to handle all tax codes and currencies, providing comprehensive support for global operations and facilitating seamless international transactions.

“Fully automated and comprehensive integrations with real-time PO and receiving data — that is what differentiates Stampli,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “With Stampli’s approach to ERP integration, companies can finally automate AP, reduce manual work, eliminate bottlenecks and avoid human errors — without extensive engineering work to their ERP. We're thrilled to recognize Stampli for its seemingly limitless capabilities with the 'Best Accounts Payable Platform Integrations' award, as they empower better productivity for everyone throughout the invoice lifecycle.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“Our aim is to enhance invoice and payment processes for medium- and large-sized businesses, helping them control and streamline AP, all while maintaining the ERP as their source of truth,” said Ofer Feldman, CTO and Co-founder at Stampli. “We’re honored to receive this recognition from FinTech Breakthrough, and we’ll use it as impetus to continue adapting to all current and future functionality, ensuring our valued clients can confidently grow their business without ever outgrowing us.”

