Center Awarded Best Expense Management Platform in 8th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Center , a software company modernizing expense management, has been selected as the winner of the “Best Expense Management Platform” for their powerful card-first expense solution. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more.



Center's vision is to transform spend management with a card-first approach, usage-based pricing model, and an expense experience that automates traditionally cumbersome processes for employees and enables complete visibility and control of spend for finance teams. Designed to be self-service and paired with best-in-class deployment and support, Center is endlessly configurable to a business' accounting practices and approval workflows with minimal customer lift.

Center recently announced the integration of corporate travel booking and servicing into their core offering. The end-to-end travel and expense solution streamlines booking and expensing, enables universal policy application and management, and offers comprehensive, unbiased global travel inventory, self-service trip changes, and 24/7 access to travel agents. It also enables complete visibility of on and off-program spend for finance teams.

“Center’s real-time expense solution addresses the needs of both CFO’s seeking tighter control of spend and employees making purchasing decisions, as well as meeting their expectations for modern enterprise software. Major problems in expense management are the leakage of travel spend into consumer tools, lack of control and visibility, and manual processes,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “The launch of their travel functionality is a significant milestone — unifying data, policy and a modern travel booking experience. Congratulations to Center for creating a solution that delivers meaningful value to customers, and tech that businesses love and use.”

“We’re incredibly proud to be named FinTech Breakthrough’s ‘Best Expense Management Platform’ for 2024. This distinction is a testament to Center's collective dedication to addressing historical expense management pain points with a card-first approach and connected software solution that can be customized to meet a myriad of use cases,” said Naveen Singh, co-founder and CEO of Center. “In an evolving work and economic landscape, we continue to meet businesses where they are and invest in innovation that will deliver the most value and impact to customers across industries.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Center

Center is a software company modernizing corporate card, travel, and employee expense management with one integrated solution. Our corporate card and connected software gives businesses real-time visibility into all employee spending, automates manual accounting tasks, streamlines travel booking and expensing, and provides finance teams with the controls and data needed for optimal decision making. With a usage-based business model requiring no upfront investment, our card-first experience combines self-service configurability with first-class deployment to ensure customer success. Center is a privately held company headquartered in Bellevue, WA with team members nationwide. For more information, please visit getcenter.com .