iLeasePro Announces Enhanced Dimension Integration with Sage Intacct Streamlining Lease Accounting & Lease Management
We continue to enhance and elevate the iLeasePro - Sage Intacct integration, ensuring continuous, seamless lease accounting for our valued clients.”BEVERLY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iLease Management LLC, (“iLease”) the provider of the iLeasePro cloud-based lease management and lease accounting solution, is excited to announce the launch of a significant enhancement to its integration with Sage Intacct, the best-in-class cloud financial management system. This upgrade represents a major step forward in continuing to simplify the lease accounting processes for businesses of all sizes, offering unprecedented efficiency and accuracy.
— John Meedzan, Managing Partner
The enhancement focuses on tightening the integration between iLeasePro and Sage Intacct, allowing for seamless data synchronization and improved workflow automation. This initiative is part of iLeasePro’s commitment to provide a flexible, scalable, and user-friendly solution that meets the evolving needs of modern businesses.
Sage Intacct helps organizations thrive in today’s digital world with proven cloud-native solutions across accounting, planning, analytics, and payroll. The powerful cloud platform offers deep multi-dimensional insight and AI-powered automation which enables organizational agility, leading to increased profitability, and enhanced customer satisfaction.
“As we continue our integration journey with iLeasePro, now entering its third year, our focus remains on delivering meaningful value to our customers and elevating our partner ecosystem. The latest enhancements to our integration serve to streamline financial management processes, aiming to provide our customers with more efficient and accurate lease accounting solutions. This effort reflects our dedication to meeting the needs of our partners and customers, ensuring they have the best tools at their disposal to drive sustainable growth and solve critical business challenges,” says Regina Crowshaw, Director, NA ISV Sales, Strategy and Programs at Sage.
Key Benefits of the Enhanced Dimension Integration:
1. Selective Dimension Download: Users now have the flexibility to download only the specific dimensions that are relevant to their lease accounting processes. This targeted approach streamlines operations by focusing on necessary data, enhancing overall efficiency.
2. Improved Dimension-to-Lease Linking: The enhancement introduces an advanced capability for linking dimensions directly to each lease. This enhancement simplifies and reduces the time required in the process of associating the dimensions with the leases, ensuring more accurate and manageable lease accounting journal entries.
3. Enhanced Reporting: Two new reports have been added with this enhancement; 1) a conflict reporting functionality that enables users to easily identify and resolve any discrepancies or conflicts that may have occurred within the downloaded dimensions process. This proactive feature ensures data integrity and accuracy, facilitating smoother lease management and compliance efforts and 2) a new control report, Change History Tracking, to offer users the ability to view all historical changes to the dimensions that have occurred.
“We are thrilled to unveil this enhancement to continue to deepen the iLeasePro integration with Sage Intacct, which marks a significant milestone in our mission to make lease accounting and management as effortless as possible,” said John Meedzan, Managing Partner of iLease Management LLC. “By strengthening our partnership with Sage Intacct, we are not only enhancing our solution’s capabilities but also ensuring that our customers can enjoy a more integrated, efficient, and compliant lease accounting and financial management experience."
Megan Stanga, account specialist with ERG Empower Rental Group and a beta tester of the new enhancements, shared her positive experience: "I feel that this enhancement and the new reports will make it much easier to manage the Dimensions within the leases. The streamlined process not only saves time but also increases accuracy, making our lease management process more efficient and reliable."
The enhanced integration is now available to all iLeasePro and Sage Intacct users. Businesses interested in leveraging this powerful combination to streamline their lease accounting and financial management processes are encouraged to contact iLeasePro for more information.
About iLeasePro
iLeasePro stands at the forefront of simplifying lease management and accounting, especially for small to mid-sized businesses navigating the complexities of ASC 842 compliance. Our platform is the embodiment of user-friendly design, delivering accuracy and cost-effectiveness in a comprehensive package. We are committed to empowering our clients with tools that not only streamline lease accounting and administration but also enhance operational efficiency. By integrating innovation with robust data security and steadfast compliance, iLeasePro provides solutions that support the success and growth of our clients' lease management processes.
