Carillon Reams Unconstrained Bond Fund (Class R-6 shares) wins 2024 Best Absolute Return Bond Fund for second year in a row

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James Investment Management and Reams Asset Management are proud to announce that the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards have named the Carillon Reams Unconstrained Bond Fund, Class R-6 shares (SUBTX) the 2024 Best Absolute Return Bond Fund over five years (out of 18 funds; all data as of Nov. 30, 2023).



“Notably, the fund share class also won this award last year,” said Bob Kendall, president of Raymond James Investment Management, advisor to the Carillon Family of Funds. “This is a real honor and memorializes the extraordinary work that Reams Asset Management, a fixed-income specialist, has done for clients over a challenging five years in an intensely competitive industry.”

The highly regarded LSEG Lipper annual awards recognize funds that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

“I am very proud of the team here,” said Mark Egan, CFA, chief investment officer and managing director at Reams. “This recognition demonstrates that our strict value discipline, with an eye toward taking advantage of perceived valuation discrepancies, has worked well and especially over a five-year period marked by several rounds of volatility in the bond market.”

The LSEG Lipper Awards are based on a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. (See Disclaimer)

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About Reams Asset Management

Reams Asset Management is a fixed income specialist whose mission is to provide institutional quality investment expertise and unmatched client service to a diverse group of investors. We apply our consistent investment process across a range of strategies and customized client solutions, seeking to maximize risk-adjusted total returns over a full market cycle by taking advantage of volatility and reacting opportunistically to dislocations in the bond market. Reams Asset Management is a division of Scout Investments, Inc. Scout Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Investment Management, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc.

About Raymond James Investment Management

Raymond James Investment Management is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our boutique investment managers – Chartwell Investment Partners, ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management (a division of Scout), and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of any fund carefully before investing. Call 1.800.421.4184 or your financial professional for a prospectus, which contains this and other important information about the funds. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest or send money.

Carillon Reams Unconstrained Bond Fund

Risk Considerations: The Fund employs an unconstrained investment approach which creates considerable exposure to certain types of securities that present significant volatility in the Fund’s performance, particularly over short periods of time. The return of principal in a fixed income fund is not guaranteed. Fixed income funds have the same interest rate, inflation, issuer, maturity and credit risks that are associated with underlying fixed income securities owned by the Fund.

Foreign investments present additional risks due to currency fluctuations, economic and political factors, government regulations, differences in accounting standards and other factors. Investments in emerging markets involve even greater risks.

Mortgage- and Asset-Backed Securities are subject to prepayment risk and the risk of default on the underlying mortgages or other assets.

High-yield securities involve greater risk than investment grade securities and tend to be more sensitive to economic conditions and credit risk.

Derivatives such as options, futures contracts, currency forwards or swap agreements may involve greater risks than if the Fund invested in the referenced obligation directly. Derivatives are subject to risks such as market risk, liquidity risk, interest rate risk, credit risk and management risk. Derivative investments could lose more than the principal amount invested. The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes or as part of its investment strategy. The use of leverage, derivatives, and short sales could accelerate losses to the fund. These losses could exceed the amount originally invested.

The Fund may, at times, experience higher-than-average portfolio turnover, which may generate significant taxable gains and increased trading expenses, which, in turn, may lower the Fund’s return.

Short-sale risk includes the potential loss of more money than the actual cost of the investment, and the risk that the third party to the short sale may fail to honor its contract terms, causing a loss to the fund.

Class R-6 shares are available for purchase through eligible employer sponsored retirement plans [including 401(k) plans, 403(b) plans, 457 plans and profit-sharing plans] in which the employer, plan sponsor or other administrator ("Plan Administrator") has entered into an agreement with the Distributor.

Raymond James Investment Management is the investment adviser to the Carillon Family of Funds. Scout Investments is also the sub-adviser to the Carillon Reams Unconstrained Bond Funds. Reams Asset Management is a division of Scout Investments. Scout Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Investment Management. Carillon Fund Distributors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Asset Management (a sub-adviser to certain of the Carillon Family of Funds) and Eagle Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Investment Management.

Disclaimer:

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months as of Nov. 30, 2023. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

© 2024 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the “LSE Group”). All rights reserved. Used under license.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Strong ratings are not indicative of future positive fund performance.

Expense waivers had a material effect on the returns, ratings and rankings of both funds which would have been lower absent waivers.

