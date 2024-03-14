Embedded FPGA Market to Garner $310.3 million by 2031, Driven by Increase Demand for Embedded FPGA technology

Low power requirements and reduced system cost, increased demand for embedded FPGA technology verticals and market players have boosted the growth of the market

Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 16.68% during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global embedded FPGA market was valued at $73.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $310.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031. The embedded FPGA (eFPGA) is an IP core integrated into an ASIC or SoC that offers the flexibility of programmable logic without the cost of FPGAs. Programmable logic is especially appealing for accelerating machine learning applications that need frequent updates.

An embedded FPGA can provide some architects the cover they need to launch products they know will need frequent updating. Integrating a reprogrammable fabric into SoC is increasingly seen as a viable and valuable option. In other words, an embedded FPGA is a digitally reconfigurable assembly consisting of programmable logic in a programmable interconnect, typically behaving as a rectangular array with data inputs and outputs located around the edges. Embedded FPGAs typically have hundreds or thousands of inputs and outputs that can be connected to buses, data paths, control paths, GPIOs, PHYs or any other device is needed.

The solutions implemented in FPGA embedded processor are faster and less power consuming, which makes them simpler and cheaper than FPGA. The technology involving the global embedded FPGA industry is very generic because its support spans from very small occasions to very large occasions for numerous applications. An embedded FPGA, which works like an off-the-shelf FPGA chip, can distribute arrays of any size in a matter of days. Factors, such as low power requirement and reduced system cost drive the demand for embedded FPGA. Moreover, the adoption of embedded FPGA in high-end applications is expected to be opportunistic for the market. However, designing complexities is projected to hamper the market growth. Another factor driving the global embedded FPGA market growth is the enterprises that want to control their supply chain.

As per the global embedded FPGA market analysis, the market is segmented into Technology, Application ad Region.

By technology, the SRAM segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global embedded FPGA market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This is due to factors such as rapid rate of operations, low access time, fast re-programmability, and less power consumption. However, the flash segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.83% during the forecast period, due to factors such as faster read and write operations compared to traditional hard disk drives.

By application, the consumer electronics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.38% from 2021 to 2031, due to increase in demand for consumer electronics products and surge in technological awareness. In addition, advancements in artificial intelligence technology and its integration with consumer electronics lead the development of various products. Such factors contribute to the growth of the segment. However, the telecom segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global embedded FPGA market. Embedded FPGAs are widely used in telecommunications and networking systems as the technology allows system designers to use silicon devices that implement their own designs rather than using merchant silicon, which majorly does not match their specific requirements.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global Embedded FPGA market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. Major players in the region are focused towards investing substantial amount on R&D activities and innovation to introduce advanced IC manufacturing technologies to meet the emerging demand and gain competitive edge in the market.

The key players profiled in the report include Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Adicsys, Flex Logix Technologies, Inc., Menta S.A.S, NanoXplore, and QuickLogic Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration& partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the global embedded FPGA market trends.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• In 2021, the SRAM accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 11.71% during the forecast period.

• The SRAM and antifuse segments together accounted for around 65.7% of the global embedded FPGA market share in 2021.

• The consumer electronics segment is projected to growth at a CAGR of 17.19% during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific contributed for the major percentage in the global embedded FPGA market size, accounting for around 43.5% share in 2021.

