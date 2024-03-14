lite Showers Announces Expansion with Additional Truck and Crew in Plano, TX.
The Expansion Aims to Meet the Growing Demand for Premium Frameless Shower Enclosures in The Dallas Market
Elite Showers has been amazing to work with, as a general contractor that remodels bathrooms, having a dependable glass company is paramount to my success.”PLANO, TX, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Showers, a leading provider of premium frameless shower enclosures based in Plano, TX, is thrilled to announce its latest expansion to accommodate the growing demand for its services. Since its establishment in 2020, Elite Showers has dedicated itself to delivering unparalleled quality and craftsmanship in every installation. With the addition of a new truck and a highly skilled crew, Elite Showers is set to enhance its operational capacity and efficiency, ensuring that residents of Plano and surrounding areas can enjoy the luxury and elegance of frameless shower enclosures with even greater ease and convenience. This expansion reflects Elite Showers' commitment to excellence and its ongoing efforts to meet and exceed customer expectations.
— Darin Dodd
Founded in 2020, Elite Showers Frameless Shower in Plano has quickly established itself as a market leader in providing frameless shower enclosures, catering to a discerning clientele in Plano, TX, and the broader Dallas area. Located at 800 Fulgham Rd #21, Plano, TX 75093, Elite Showers prides itself on combining aesthetic appeal with functionality to transform ordinary bathrooms into spa-like retreats.
Despite the challenges of starting amid a global pandemic, Elite Showers' commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction has allowed the company to thrive and build a loyal customer base. The company's success can be attributed to its meticulous attention to detail, innovative design solutions, and the use of premium materials in all its installations.
The team at Elite Showers, under the expert leadership of Operations Manager Art Martinez and Customer Service Manager Wendy Hall, has been pivotal in delivering excellence and setting industry standards. Their dedication has not only garnered positive customer feedback but has also led to a noticeable increase in demand for Elite Showers' services, thereby fueling the current expansion.
Serving Plano and most of Dallas, TX, from the Plano Office, Elite Showers attributes much of its growth to a strong relationship with many of the best remodeling companies in DFW and its ability to remove old framed showers and install new frameless glass in the same footprint.
"Adding a new crew in Plano will allow us to service more clients and expand our coverage area into Rowlette and further into the heart of Dallas." said operations manager Art Martinez.
Expansion Details and Its Significance
The expansion at Elite Showers includes the addition of a new truck to its now four-vehicle fleet, specifically aimed at enhancing the delivery and installation of frameless shower enclosures throughout Plano and the broader Dallas region. This expansion, complemented by the onboarding of an additional crew, is a pivotal advancement in the company's operational efficiency and service delivery.
With this new setup, Elite Showers is equipped to install up to 50 new shower enclosures per month— a significant uptick in capacity. This increase is set to dramatically improve the company's responsiveness to customer demands, reducing installation wait times and enabling the handling of more projects with the same level of exceptional quality and attention to detail that Elite Showers is known for.
The decision to expand by adding another truck and crew underlines Elite Showers' commitment to excellence and responsiveness to the growing needs of its customers. This enhancement in the company's operational capabilities is a strategic move to satisfy the increasing demand for high-quality, custom-designed frameless shower enclosures, ensuring that a greater number of residents can enjoy the luxury and elegance of Elite Showers' offerings more promptly.
By increasing its installation capacity by more than 50 showers per month, Elite Showers is meeting its clientele's immediate needs and preparing for future growth and success in the competitive home improvement industry. This expansion signifies Elite Showers' dedication to improving its service delivery and customer satisfaction, setting a new benchmark for quality and efficiency in the market.
To see the breadth of work done by Elite Showers, you can visit their Gallery of Frameless Shower Doors or their social media.
Wendy Hall
Elite Showers
email us here
+1 4694847321